(Repeats without changes to text)
By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19 On-demand ride services
got the green light from California regulators Thursday in a
move the services hope will help clear their legal status in
other jurisdictions.
The California Public Utilities Commission created a new
category called "Transportation Network Company" that will cover
businesses such as Lyft, SideCar and UberX. Those companies
allow customers to summon rides using apps, typically on their
smartphones, from drivers who use their personal, non-commercial
vehicles.
New rules will require the TNCs to obtain a license from the
CPUC to operate in California; to require each driver to undergo
a background check; to establish a driver training program; to
implement a zero-tolerance policy on drugs and alcohol; to
conduct a 19-point car inspection; and to hold a commercial
liability insurance policy with minimum coverage of $1 million
per incident.
"Here we've got the state recognizing these innovations are
great for consumers and are safe, so we think other states and
other countries will see that and adopt it," said Sunil Paul,
chief executive and co-founder of Sidecar.
John Zimmer, the co-founder of Lyft, said coming under the
jurisdiction of the CPUC would supercede the authority of local
officials, some of whom have opposed the new services. In Los
Angeles, for example, Lyft and others received a
cease-and-desist orders from the Transportation Department in
June.
"It's an exciting day," Zimmer said.
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
While the services have become very popular with consumers
in a number of cities around the world, existing taxi companies
have complained they are cutting into their business.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)