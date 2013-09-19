(Adds comment from Cal DOT, taxi association)
By Sarah McBride and Jonathan Kaminsky
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19 On-demand ride services
got the green light from California regulators on Thursday in a
move the services hope will help clarify their legal status in
other jurisdictions.
The California Public Utilities Commission created a new
category called a "Transportation Network Company," or TNC, that
will cover businesses such as Lyft, SideCar and UberX. Those
companies allow customers to summon rides using apps, typically
on their smartphones, from drivers who use their personal,
non-commercial vehicles.
New rules will require the TNCs to obtain a license from the
CPUC to operate in California, to require each driver to undergo
a background check, to establish a driver training program, to
implement a zero-tolerance policy on drugs and alcohol, to
conduct a 19-point car inspection and to hold a commercial
liability insurance policy with minimum coverage of $1 million
per incident.
"Here we've got the state recognizing these innovations are
great for consumers and are safe, so we think other states and
other countries will see that and adopt it," said Sunil Paul,
chief executive and co-founder of Sidecar.
John Zimmer, the co-founder of Lyft, said coming under the
jurisdiction of the CPUC would supersede the authority of local
officials, some of whom have opposed the new services. In Los
Angeles, for example, Lyft and others received a
cease-and-desist orders from the Department of Transportation in
June.
"It's an exciting day," Zimmer said.
A DOT spokesman said the department would enforce the new
CPUC rules, and had no further comment.
While the services have become very popular with consumers
in a number of cities around the world, existing taxi companies
have complained they are cutting into their business. Taxi
representatives complained the new rules were unfair.
"This is about being enamored with technology and not
considering the implications," said Paul Marron, attorney for
the Taxicab Paratransit Association of California.
While taxi companies in cities like Los Angeles and San
Francisco have been mandated to convert their fleets to
expensive hybrid and natural gas vehicles and to accommodate
elderly and infirm customers, their emerging competitors have no
such demands placed on them under the new rules. That gives them
lower operating costs and the ability to cherrypick the most
lucrative customers, Marron said.
