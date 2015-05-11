LOS ANGELES May 11 An attempt by holders of bonds issued by bankrupt San Bernardino to win the same treatment accorded the city's biggest creditor, state pension giant Calpers, was rejected by a federal judge on Monday, in a ruling the judge called "tentative."

The ruling comes three days before the southern California city of San Bernardino produces its bankruptcy exit plan, which, if confirmed, would appear to clear the way for the city to slash its bondholder debt. The city has already said that it intends to pay Calpers, which has assets of $300 billion, in full.

The ruling mirrors what happened in two other recent city bankruptcies - Detroit Michigan, and Stockton, California - where bondholders were paid little of what they were owed, while pensioners and pension funds emerged relatively untouched. (Reporting by Tim Reid, editing by Megan Davies)