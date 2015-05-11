(Adds final ruling, context, quotes from judge)

By Tim Reid

LOS ANGELES May 11 An attempt by holders of bonds issued by bankrupt San Bernardino to win the same treatment accorded the city's biggest creditor, state pension giant Calpers, was thrown out by a federal judge on Monday.

The ruling comes three days before the southern California city of San Bernardino is to produce a bankruptcy exit plan and would appear to clear the way for the city to slash its bondholder debt. The city has already said that it intends to make full payment to Calpers, which has assets of $300 billion.

The ruling mirrors what happened in two other recent city bankruptcies - in Detroit Michigan, and Stockton, California - where bondholders were paid little of what they were owed, while pensioners and pension funds emerged relatively untouched.

San Bernardino, a city of 205,000 that is 65 miles east of Los Angeles, declared bankruptcy in July 2012 with a $45 million deficit. Along with Detroit and Stockton, its bankruptcy is one of a handful that have been closely watched by the $3.6 trillion U.S. municipal bond market.

Bondholders and public employees have wanted to see how distressed cities handle their debts to Wall Street compared with other creditors.

In the San Bernardino case, Luxembourg-based Erste Europäische Pfandbrief-und Kommunalkreditbank AG (EEPK), which holds $50 million of pension obligation bonds issued by the city in 2005, sued the city in January.

EEPK, along with co-plaintiff Ambac Assurance Corp, which insures a portion of the pension debt, argued that their debt was part of the same debt owed by the city to Calpers.

EEPK based its argument on the fact its $50 million pension bond debt was used by the city in 2005 to pay down its obligation to Calpers.

EEPK argued that the two debts are part of the same "indivisible" obligation, and thus EEPK and Calpers have to be treated equally.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Meredith Jury rejected that argument. She said there was no evidence that the city ever intended to treat its pension bond debt the same as its obligations to Calpers.

Jury conceded it may look unfair that "Calpers is getting paid 100 percent and the bondholders will likely receive very little going forward."

But, Jury said, the bondholder argument "is not supported by the documents or by the law." (Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Megan Davies and Steve Orlofsky)