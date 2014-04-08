By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 8
SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 8 A closely watched
measure that would ban SeaWorld from using killer whales to
perform tricks in famed "Shamu" shows at its California park was
effectively killed on Tuesday, as state lawmakers called for
more research.
The bill to ban orca shows and breeding programs at parks in
California was introduced by state Assemblyman Richard Bloom, a
Santa Monica Democrat, who has said he was inspired by the
documentary film, "Blackfish," which tells the story of an orca
that killed a trainer at SeaWorld's park in Orlando, Florida, in
2010.
The decision to send the bill back for further study allows
the state assembly to sidestep a tough issue in an election year
because the study will not be complete until the middle of next
year - after the November Congressional and statewide elections
and during a new legislative session.
It also removes incoming Assembly Speaker Toni Atkins, a
Democrat, from the uncomfortable position of being caught
between liberal supporters and SeaWorld, which provides
thousands of jobs in her home district of San Diego.
"Many committee members are simply unprepared to make a
decision on this bill," said Bloom, who does not serve on the
Water, Parks and Recreation committee where the bill was being
considered on Tuesday.
Before sending the bill for further study, the committee
heard impassioned testimony from animal rights activists who
packed its hearing room in the state capitol in Sacramento.
"I flew from Rome, Italy, to support this bill," said
Daniela Boer, 46. "'Blackfish' is all over Europe."
The film, released last year, shows what supporters say is
ill treatment of the animals at SeaWorld parks, including the
separation of young orcas from their mothers despite the
animals' social and matriarchal nature.
SeaWorld San Diego President John Reilly said the film was
exaggerated. Acting in response to the film's message would
"destroy all the good work that SeaWorld has done" funding
marine mammal research and caring for injured sea animals
through its rescue program.
A lobbyist for the company, Scott Wetch, said that if the
bill passed, SeaWorld would sue the state and, rather than build
new housing for the whales, would simply transfer them to other
parks out of state.
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc shares closed at $30.90,
up 5.3 percent.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Phil Berlowitz)