SACRAMENTO, Calif. One student was killed and two others injured after a fistfight at a Sacramento community college escalated into a shooting, a school official and police said, but classes were to be held as normal on Friday.

The gunman, who police said was of Pacific Island descent and wearing cargo shorts and no shirt, was still at large.

Sacramento City College has not released the names of the three male students. One of those injured was taken to hospital, Sacramento police Sergeant Doug Morse said, and the other had graze wounds and was not badly hurt.

Police locked down the college after the 4 p.m. (2300 GMT)shooting near its baseball field and gave the all-clear about four hours later after searching buildings and allowing students and staff to go home, college spokesman Rick Brewer said.

The incident started as a quarrel which led to a fistfight, he said. "Then one of them took out a semi-auto pistol and began shooting," he said.

Police had initially said the shooting was across the street from the campus but later said it was on the college grounds near the baseball field.

