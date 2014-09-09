(Adds background, details of signing ceremony)
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 9 California Governor
Jerry Brown said on Tuesday he would sign a bill requiring
businesses to offer paid sick leave to employees, the latest of
several moves by Democratic lawmakers to aid low-income workers
in the most populous U.S. state.
The bill would require employers to provide at least three
days of annual paid sick leave to workers, who would accrue the
time off at a rate of one hour per 30 hours worked. Last autumn,
the Democratic governor signed a bill raising the minimum wage
in the state to $10 an hour by 2016.
Brown is scheduled to sign the legislation at a ceremony in
Los Angeles on Wednesday. California would become the second
state in the country, after Connecticut, to require paid days
off for employees who are ill, according to the National
Conference of State Legislatures.
According to the Washington-based Institute for Women's
Policy Research, some 44 percent of California workers may not
have access to paid sick days.
Numerous business groups opposed the bill, saying it would
be too costly to pay for the sick days.
A small but growing number of local governments have passed
paid sick-leave mandates, with San Francisco in 2006 becoming
the first U.S. city to do so.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Additional reporting by Aaron
Mendelson; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)