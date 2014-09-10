By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 10 California
businesses will have to provide paid sick leave to most
employees under a bill signed on Wednesday by Democratic
Governor Jerry Brown, the latest move to aid low-income workers
in the most populous U.S. state.
The bill would require employers to provide up to three days
of annual paid sick leave to workers, who would accrue the time
off at a rate of one hour per 30 hours worked. Last autumn, the
Democratic governor signed a bill raising the minimum wage in
the state to $10 an hour by 2016.
"Whether you're a dishwasher in San Diego or a store clerk
in Oakland, this bill frees you of having to choose between your
family's health and your job," Brown said at a signing ceremony
in Los Angeles.
When the new law takes effect next July, California will
become the second state in the country, after Connecticut, to
require paid days off for employees who are ill, according to
the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Numerous business groups opposed the bill, saying it would
be too costly to pay for the sick days.
The bill was welcomed by advocates for organized labor, some
of whom had previously criticized it because it excluded in-home
workers who help the disabled.
"By signing this important bill into law, the governor put
an end to the cruel Hobson's choice that more than 6.5 million
workers face when deciding whether to go to work sick or lose
wages that keep food on the table for their families," said
California Labor Federation Executive Secretary-Treasurer Art
Pulaski.
"This law protects workers and consumers, and is vital to
public health."
According to the Washington-based Institute for Women's
Policy Research, 44 percent of workers in California may not
have access to paid sick days.
A small but growing number of local governments have passed
paid sick-leave mandates, with San Francisco in 2006 becoming
the first U.S. city to do so.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Will Dunham)