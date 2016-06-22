June 22 U.S. natural gas utility Southern
California Gas (SoCalGas) kept fuel supplies flowing as
temperatures rose this week, passing its first test of the
summer since the closure of its Aliso Canyon storage facility.
SoCalGas, a unit of California energy company Sempra Energy
, shut Aliso Canyon after detecting a massive leak in
October. The company plugged the leak in February.
As residents in the Los Angeles area cranked up their air
conditioners, SoCalGas said it delivered about 3.3 billion cubic
feet of gas and received 3.2 bcf from pipelines, using 0.1 bcf
from storage other than Aliso Canyon.
With cooler weather on Tuesday, however, deliveries fell to
an estimated 2.9 bcf, while pipeline receipts were expected to
reach 3.1 bcf, allowing some injections back into storage.
In the summer, SoCalGas strives to completely fill the
86.2-bcf Aliso Canyon to prepare for the upcoming winter heating
season when gas demand peaks. In January, state regulators
ordered SoCalGas to reduce the amount of gas in Aliso Canyon to
just 15 bcf because of the leak. That 15 bcf is being held to
reduce the risk of gas curtailments and power interruptions this
summer.
Aliso Canyon, located in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley,
is the biggest of SoCalGas' four storage fields. It provides
service to the region's 17 gas-fired power plants, refineries
and other key parts of California's economy.
SoCalGas forecast demand this summer would peak around 3.2
bcf, with power generators using over 1.9 bcf, noncore large
industrial customers like refineries using 0.6 bcf and core
mostly residential customers using 0.6 bcf.
While the SoCalGas system can accept up to 3.875 bcf of
pipeline supplies, it usually only moves about 3 bcf and has not
received more than 3.4 bcf per day at any time in the last five
years, leaving storage to make up the difference.
SoCalGas' three remaining storage facilities have a combined
withdrawal capacity of 1.7 bcfd, but cannot make up for all of
Aliso Canyon's capability to support demand in the Los Angeles
Basin because they are smaller or located too far away.
SoCalGas has said it hopes to return the facility to partial
service by the end of the summer, but cannot inject gas into the
field until it inspects all 114 wells.
As of June 17, SoCalGas said it completed integrity tests on
23 wells, nine of which have already been approved by state
regulators.
