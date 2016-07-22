July 22 Southern California Gas has issued its second notice this summer that it could be forced to curtail gas supplies to power generators if squeezed by too much electricity demand from consumers cranking up air conditioners to escape a heat wave.

The supply of gas available to consumers is tighter-than-usual this year because SoCalGas has only limited access to the fuel in its Aliso Canyon storage field in the Los Angeles area.

SoCalGas, a unit of California energy company Sempra Energy , shut the giant storage field after detecting a massive leak in October.

* If supplies run short, SoCalGas is expected to start curtailing gas supplies to some power generators. California agencies and others have said such curtailments could lead to blackouts on up to 14 days this summer.

* The California Independent System Operator, which operates much of the state's power grid, however, has not issued any warnings about power supplies on Friday, saying on its website it would be "helpful" for consumers to conserve energy.

* SoCalGas forecast gas demand could top 3.1 billion cubic feet on Friday, which would be met by almost 2.7 bcf of fuel from pipelines and 0.5 bcf from storage withdrawals.

* Gas use is expected to slide to under 3.1 bcf on Saturday with 2.7 bcf from pipelines and 0.4 bcf from storage.

* SoCalGas's first curtailment watch for the summer was for June 20 when demand reached 3.3 bcf, the highest so far this summer. Of that demand, 3.2 bcf came from pipelines and 0.1 bcf from storage.

* SoCalGas said this week it still hopes to have Aliso Canyon, its biggest storage field, partially back in service by the end of the summer.

See: here

See: scgenvoy.sempra.com/#nav=/Public/ViewExternalDailyOperations.getDailyOperation%3FFileName%3D%26Class%3D%26estimateDate%3D07%252F22%252F2016%26hiddenEstimateDate%3D06%252F21%252F2016%26rand%3D230

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)