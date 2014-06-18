By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 17 A California bill to
require sugary soft drinks to carry labels warning of obesity,
diabetes and tooth decay died in the Legislature on Tuesday, the
latest in a string of defeats for health advocates trying to
dissuade people from drinking soda.
"I remain committed to pursuing this issue and being part of
a broad public health campaign to educate communities about the
proven health risks of sugary drinks," said Democratic Senator
Bill Monning, who failed last year to pass a measure enacting a
tax on the drinks.
"Protecting the public's health from the adverse effects of
these products will help combat the diabetes and obesity
epidemics in California," he said.
Monning's measure passed the state Senate in May, but failed
on Tuesday in the Assembly's health committee.
Efforts to curtail consumption of sugary drinks through
taxes and other efforts have met fierce resistance from the U.S.
food and beverage industry, which opposed both Monning bills.
Public health advocates across the country have clamored for
ways to reduce consumption of sugary drinks and junk food, but
lawmakers and voters have generally opposed enacting taxes or
other regulations.
Two California cities, Richmond and El Monte, failed two
years ago in their attempts to become the first in the country
to impose taxes of a penny an ounce on businesses that sell
sugary drinks.
In late May, lawmakers in Illinois rejected a measure that
would have taxed soda, and an effort by former New York Mayor
Michael Bloomberg to ban the largest sugary drink sizes was
overturned by a state judge.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Peter Cooney)