SEATTLE Feb 10 One of the largest solar energy
farms in the world has opened in Southern California's desert,
with 160,000 homes now able to power lights and appliances
through sunlight converted into electricity, federal officials
said on Tuesday.
The Desert Sunlight Solar Farm, located in Riverside County
about 170 miles (273 km) east of downtown Los Angeles, was
operating at full capacity and providing 550 megawatts of
electricity to the grid, the Department of the Interior said.
The farm's official opening on Monday came weeks after
California Governor Jerry Brown laid out an ambitious plan for
50 percent of the state's electricity to be generated by
renewable resources over the next 15 years.
At its unveiling, Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell
commended Brown for "implementing policies that take action on
climate change and help move our nation toward a renewable
energy future."
The farm provides enough energy to power 160,000 average
homes and displaces 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year -
the equivalent of taking 60,000 cars off the road, the agency
said.
The farm is located on about 4,000 acres (1,619 hectares)
managed by the federal Bureau of Land Management, the sixth
solar project opened on public lands since 2009, Jewell said.
The power generated is being provided to Pacific Gas &
Electric Company and Southern California Edison under long-term
contracts, said the farm's developer, Arizona-based First Solar.
Project owners, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, GE Energy
Financial Services, and Sumitomo Corporation of Americas,
benefited from about $1.5 billion in federal loan guarantees
from the Department of Energy.
The loan program has been derided as a waste of money, with
critics pointing to several large startups that took federal
money then declared bankruptcy.
But in November, a Department of Energy report showed the
program was in the black, with interest payments from funded
projects bringing in more money than the losses sustained from
failed loans.
The Desert Sunlight Solar Farm was built using photovoltaic
technology, which has become less expensive in recent years as
scientists develop panels from materials that absorb most of
solar spectrum and work in various atmospheric conditions,
rather than only in direct sunlight.
To minimize environmental impact, the Bureau of Land
Management was finding "suitable habitat" for desert tortoise
and other wildlife impacted by the farm's construction, federal
officials said.
