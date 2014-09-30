Sept 29 Developer Anschutz Entertainment Group
(AEG) asked Los Angeles on Monday to give it more time to lure a
pro football team back to the city and start building a $1.2
billion stadium downtown.
Los Angeles has been without professional football since
1994 when the Rams and the Raiders both left, to the dismay of
legions of fans.
AEG signed a deal with city authorities in 2012 to sign up a
National Football League (NFL) team by Oct. 18 this year, build
the new "Farmer's Field" stadium and improve the aging Los
Angeles Convention Center.
The privately held company wrote to Mayor Eric Garcetti
saying it needed six more months "to pursue an NFL transaction"
and work out an alternative plan to expand the convention center
and, possibly, build a new 750-room hotel.
"We have resumed discussions with the NFL and, while much
remains to be done before a deal could come together, we remain
committed to this project," said AEG President and CEO Dan
Beckerman.
Business and labor groups have supported the plan which they
say could generate business and thousands of new jobs. Some
opponents have said it would clog up the downtown area's already
busy roads.
NFL executive vice president Eric Grubman told the Los
Angeles Times newspaper the league supported AEG's request for
more time but added it has not ruled out other stadium sites in
the area.
"The discussions are very preliminary, but we are encouraged
enough by recent progress that we share AEG's view that
continued conversations would be worthwhile," Grubman said,
according to the newspaper.
Mayor Eric Garcetti also signaled he supported AEG's
request.
"We've now brought negotiations between L.A. and the NFL
further along than ever before, and combined with AEG's
experience transforming Downtown with Staples Center, I support
continuing the momentum with them," Garcetti said.
The Staples Center is home to the Los Angeles Lakers and Los
Angeles Clippers basketball teams and the Los Angeles Kings
hockey team.
