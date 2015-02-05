Feb 5 The judge overseeing the city of
Stockton's bankruptcy case in California described the country's
largest pension fund as a "bully" yielding an "iron fist," in a
written ruling that reiterated his oral confirmation of the
city's plan to exit Chapter 9.
U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Klein's ruling
again staked out ground for bankrupt municipalities to alter
their workers' pensions, a contract that the California Public
Employees' Retirement System had ferociously argued could not be
touched. Stockton, however, elected to leave its pensions
intact.
"CalPERS has bullied its way about in this case with an iron
fist insisting that it and the municipal pensions it services
are inviolable. The bully may have an iron fist, but it also
turns out to have a glass jaw," wrote Klein, who orally
confirmed the city's plan to exit Chapter 9 protections in
October.
In Wednesday's memorandum, Klein noted that Stockton's plan
achieved "significant net reductions in total compensation,"
including lower pensions for new employees and the elimination
of up to $550 million in unfunded health benefits. These
concessions were accepted by employees in exchange for
preserving pensions.
Calpers did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Stockton, a city of nearly 300,000 located in Northern
California, filed for bankruptcy in 2012 after years of fiscal
mismanagement and a housing market crash that left it unable to
pay its workers, pensioners and bondholders.
Stockton's case, along with a handful of other municipal
bankruptcies over the past few years, have been closely watched
by the $3.6 trillion U.S. municipal market to see how creditors,
from Wall Street investors to pensioners, would be treated.
The issue of whether public pensions could be modified in
municipal bankruptcy was a theme of increasing interest. Calpers
argued, as an arm of the state, pensions could not be adjusted.
In a pivotal moment, Klein bucked the idea, thereby giving
Stockton the green light to alter its workers' pensions. But the
city decided to maintain its contract, and instead reduced other
debts.
All of the capital market creditors in Stockton's case
accepted restructured bond debt, but a holdout creditor,
Franklin Templeton Investments, objected to the plan, saying the
city's refusal to alter pensions was unfair.
Klein disagreed, writing on Wednesday that "the value given
up by retirees" was "ten times the value lost by Franklin," and
"Franklin did not fare as well because it took poor collateral
to support its loan."
Attorneys for Franklin have said they will appeal Klein's
decision.
(Editing by Andrew Hay)