SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 8 The judge in
Stockton, California's bankruptcy on Tuesday ruled that the city
has collateral worth $4.052 million with which it could pay
holdout creditor Franklin Templeton, dismissing the city's
contention its collateral was worthless.
The city's collateral against bonds held by Franklin
includes two golf courses, a community center and a park, which
the city had estimated had no value while Franklin had pegged
their value at $6.12 million to $17.34 million.
At the same time, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher
Klein said he would make no ruling on Tuesday on whether the
California Public Employees' Retirement System, or Calpers,
should be made to accept less than the entire amount it is owed
while bondholders take losses in the case.
