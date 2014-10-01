(Adds Calpers statement, background on case)
By Robin Respaut
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Oct 1 The U.S. bankruptcy
judge overseeing Stockton, California's municipal bankruptcy
trial on Wednesday ruled that the state's public employee
retirement system, known as Calpers, could be forced to absorb
losses along with other creditors.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Klein said the city's
contract with the California Public Employees' Retirement System
could be rejected.
While the judge ruled the city may impose losses on Calpers,
he has not yet ruled that it must do so as part of its financial
restructuring.
The ruling follows a similar determination in the city of
Detroit's bankruptcy case, in which that judge ruled that
pensions could also be made to absorb losses along with other
creditors. In that case, the city's pension plans have agreed to
accept benefit reductions, but the Detroit bankruptcy is not yet
resolved.
Calpers said it disagreed with the ruling.
"This ruling is not legally binding on any of the parties in
the Stockton case or as precedent in any other bankruptcy
proceeding and is unnecessary to the decision on confirmation of
the City of Stockton's plan of adjustment," Calpers spokeswoman
Rosanna Westmoreland said in an emailed statement.
"What's important to keep in mind is what the City of
Stockton stated in court today: that they can't function as a
city if their pensions are impaired."
Klein has wrestled throughout the trial with the question of
whether to confirm the cash-strapped city's restructuring plan
without imposing payment reductions to the California Public
Employees' Retirement System, as well as other creditors slated
to take a haircut.
The judge was still hearing arguments late Wednesday from
city officials urging him to approve the plan as submitted,
which contained no haircut for Calpers.
The city of Stockton opposes cutting public employee
pensions, fearing a $1.6 billion termination fee threatened by
Calpers, the world's largest pension fund.
Klein on Wednesday said the threatened fee could be avoided
in the Chapter 9 bankruptcy process.
City officials also fear that pursuing such a line of
restructuring would involve pension benefit reductions of as
much as 60 percent, which would prompt many city workers,
including police and firefighters, to quit.
City attorney Marc Levinson argued that the city has already
unilaterally reduced health benefits to retirees. "They lost
their health benefits. They felt pain immediately," Levinson
said.
"Employees have an incentive to leave and they have an
incentive to leave in six months," Levinson said. "The fear in
the city is real."
Stockton filed for bankruptcy over two years ago, making it
the largest city in U.S. history to seek Chapter 9 protection
until Detroit sought bankruptcy last year.
Stockton's bankruptcy, as well as the Detroit case and
another in San Bernardino, California, have been closely watched
by the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market.
Bondholders, public employees, and state and local
governments are keenly interested to understand how financially
distressed cities handle their debts to Wall Street compared
with other creditors, like large pension funds such as Calpers,
during Chapter 9 protection.
The Detroit trial, centering on the feasibility and fairness
of the proposed restructuring of some $18 billion of city
liabilities, began last month and could stretch well into
October.
Stockton's case has mainly focused on the collateral of a
holdout creditor, two funds managed by Franklin Templeton
Investments. In August, the judge ruled Franklin's collateral,
which includes two golf courses, a community center and a park,
was worth $4.1 million.
Franklin has also argued that pensions should not escape the
bankruptcy intact while other creditors are forced to swallow
significant losses.
