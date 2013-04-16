By Sharon Bernstein
LOS ANGELES, April 15 A push by California
Democrats to undo part of Proposition 13, the measure to limit
the growth of property taxes that started a nationwide revolt,
appeared to be losing ground on Monday, as leaders in both
houses of the state's Legislature distanced themselves from the
proposal.
The cool response let some of the air out of a resolution
passed at the Democratic Party's state convention on Sunday that
called the measure's approach to taxes on commercial property
"unfair" and demanding reform.
"We won't do anything in 2013-2014 if at all," said Rhys
Williams, a spokesman for the Senate's top Democrat, Darrell
Steinberg. "We've just been given that supermajority by the
voters who have entrusted us to deliver - so let's deliver that
first."
The anti-tax group Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association,
which is named for Proposition 13's original sponsor and opposes
any effort to diminish it, didn't appear too worried.
"Pardon me while I give a giant yawn," said Kris Vosburgh,
the group's spokesman.
Grassroots activists, emboldened by the Democratic
supermajority in both houses of the state legislature, have
vowed to take their crusade to the mainstream, and ultimately
push reluctant lawmakers to take on Proposition 13.
"It's in their Democratic hearts - it's on their wish list,"
said political analyst David Mark, editor-in-chief of the
website Politix. "But it seems like any real action is not
likely to happen any time soon."
Lenny Goldberg, a Proposition 13 critic who helped write the
Democrats' resolution, said backers plan a two-year campaign to
win over public opinion as well as elected lawmakers.
"Elected officials who are not necessarily paying much
attention now will definitely be paying attention in 2015,"
Goldberg said.
CLOSING A LOOPHOLE
Proposition 13, credited with saving millions of homeowners
from facing overwhelming tax burdens during a housing bubble in
the late 1970s and early 1980s, has long been considered the
untouchable "third rail" of California politics.
Under the ballot measure, property taxes are generally
re-assessed only when a parcel is sold, protecting the owner
from unexpectedly high bills just because California's
notoriously volatile housing market is experiencing a price
bubble. The arrangement also protects older homeowners on
limited incomes from having to face big annual tax increases.
But critics say that some of the rules - including the
assessment scheme for commercial properties and a requirement
that no new taxes can pass without a two-thirds majority - put
an undue burden on the state's budget, which depends heavily for
revenue on income and sales taxes subject to business cycle
gyrations.
The resolution Democrats passed at their state convention in
Sacramento on Sunday was designed to complement a bill before a
state assembly committee on Monday. That bill aims to close what
some Democrats see as a loophole that allows commercial property
to change hands without being reassessed for taxes if a new
owner doesn't gain more than 50 percent of ownership.
However, the measure received only an informational hearing,
to be revived - or not - later in the legislative session.
Williams said several bills chipping away at Proposition 13
would not be heard this year.
Aaron McLear, spokesman for Californians to Stop Higher
Property Taxes, said Proposition 13 supporters should stay
vigilant.
"The Democratic Party is very influential and very effective
in California, and we don't take it lightly that the
supermajority has officially endorsed undoing Prop 13," he said.
"That's a serious threat."
Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, a political analyst and fellow at the
USC Price School of Public Policy, said elected Democratic
leaders will be hesitant to unwind parts of Proposition 13 for a
number of practical political reasons, even though many
Democrats have complained about it for years.
Not only is Proposition 13 enormously popular, Democrats
have been trying to position themselves as being friendlier to
business, and increasing taxes on commercial properties would
not support that image. Moreover, taking on Proposition 13 could
hurt when legislators seek campaign contributions, she said.