By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 27
SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 A rare tornado has
damaged about a dozen homes in Northern California, sending roof
tiles and solar panels flying and leaving residents of the city
of Roseville in shock over the unusual event, officials said on
Thursday.
The twister descended late on Wednesday in a residential
area of Roseville, about 18 miles (29 km) north of the state
capital, Sacramento, and ripped through a distance measuring
some 100 yards (90 meters), a Roseville Fire Department
spokesman said.
"It kind of touched down pretty quickly and went back up,"
said the spokesman, Rob Baquera. "Roof tiles went flying off,
solar panels ... and a boat was lifted up and moved about six
feet (1.2 meters) from where it was."
Small funnel clouds occur about once a year in the
Sacramento-area, but Baquera could not remember the last time a
tornado hit Roseville. While no one was injured, residents were
shaken up and hunkered down afterward, he said.
"It was definitely a tornado," said National Weather Service
forecaster George Cline, adding that on the Enhanced Fujita
scale it ranked as an EF0, the smallest measurement category for
twisters.
Some 10 to 12 homes were damaged in the tornado's path, but
none were destroyed. Debris smashed windows and ripped a large
hole in the bedroom wall of one home, causing between $30,000
and $40,000 in damage to the dwelling, Baquera said.
