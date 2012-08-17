BRIEF-Am castle says new ABL facility commitment letter expires on earlier of July 31
* Am castle & co-new abl facility commitment letter expires on earlier of july 31, 2017, if final definitive documentation not negotiated on/prior to it
Aug 17 California's treasurer is exploring creating a new system to identify fiscally-stressed cities and help them avoid default or bankruptcy, his spokesman said on Friday.
The spokesman for Treasurer Bill Lockyer was commenting on a report by credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service that said the risks of Chapter 9 filings by California cities had increased because three of its localities had opted for this strategy since June.
* A. M. Castle & co. Announces commitment letters for post-restructuring and debtor-in-possession credit facilities