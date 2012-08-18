Aug 17 California's treasurer is exploring
creating a new system to identify fiscally stressed cities and
help them avoid default or bankruptcy, his spokesman said on
Friday.
Since June, three California cities have sought bankruptcy
protection and a Wall Street rating agency warned that more
municipalities in the state could file for bankruptcy. Moody's
Investors Service said it might cut the ratings of fiscally
stressed California cities after it finishes reviews that will
be conducted in the coming weeks.
"Recent developments definitely merit concern," said Tom
Dresslar, spokesman for Treasurer Bill Lockyer, by email.
However, noting that California has 482 cities, he added:
"Moody's and others should think twice before jumping to the
conclusion there's a significant new risk of cities rushing into
bankruptcy to stiff bondholders."
Many counties, cities and towns around the nation share the
same fiscal problems as California's localities: soaring pension
and health benefits and faltering property tax revenue because
the housing market remains below its bubble-era highs.
California has become the nation's hot spot for municipal
bankruptcies, partly because it limits the ability of localities
to raise taxes and sell general obligations. The crash of its
housing market was more severe than in other states.
But while other states, such as New York and Pennsylvania,
try to prevent municipal bankruptcies, California in 2011
enacted a law that allows Chapter 9 filings after 60 days of
mediation talks with creditors.
California's policy of "home rule," which gives localities
considerable freedom from state interference is seen as a major
obstacle in devising an anti-default and anti-bankruptcy plan.
"This effort needs to be thoughtful and deliberate; we can't
just rush willy nilly into some system," said Dresslar.
The new system would use a number of data points - which
have yet to be determined - to assess the fiscal health of a
locality. Lockyer is looking at the approaches other states use.
Any new system for California would not be ready this year,
Dresslar said, noting the governor, the controller, the
Department of Finance, and the legislature would all likely have
to be involved.
A separate initiative by the California controller, John
Chiang, to help localities before their financial problems
become overwhelming is further along.
The measure now is being considered by the Assembly
appropriations committee. It was passed by the senate in June
2011.
The bill would allow the controller to preliminarily review
a city's finances "if there is a valid reason to suspect
problems in their accounting," a spokesman for Chiang said.
A full audit would follow if problems were uncovered.
Currently, localities are audited by outside accountants
every year but the controller can only step in after a series of
accounting problems have been documented.
Further, the bill would allow a city to request that a
financial review committee be created to devise a recovery plan.
But its powers would be purely advisory, the spokesman said.
If the committee and then the Assembly approve the bill
without making changes, it would be sent to Governor Jerry Brown
for his signature, the spokesman said.