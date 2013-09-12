(Adds details of alleged threats, court hearing)
By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 A former federal airport
security agent suspended earlier this year after he was accused
of telling a teenage girl to cover herself, an incident
chronicled on her father's blog, was charged on Wednesday with
making threats against Los Angeles International Airport.
Nna Alpha Onuoha, a Nigerian-born U.S. military veteran, was
arrested shortly before midnight on Tuesday in connection with
written and telephone threats made hours after his resignation
from the Transportation Security Administration and on the eve
of the 12th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Onuoha, 29, was charged in U.S. District Court in Los
Angeles with making threats affecting interstate commerce and
staging a hoax. He did not enter a plea during a brief court
appearance on Wednesday, and was ordered back to court next week
for a detention hearing.
According to an affidavit filed by FBI agent David Gates,
Onuoha was suspended from his job as a TSA screener for a week
in July after being accused of making inappropriate comments to
a 15-year-old girl in his security line.
The girl's father, Mark Frauenfelder, founder of the website
Boing Boing, made headlines in June when he blogged about the
incident, writing that a TSA screener had "humiliated and
shamed" his daughter.
In the blog post, Frauenfelder wrote that the TSA agent had
glared at his daughter and mumbled to himself before telling
her, "You're only 15, COVER YOURSELF!" in a hostile tone.
Frauenfelder did not identify the TSA screener, but
described his daughter as "shaken up" and said he subsequently
complained to the TSA and airport officials.
'THERE WILL BE FIRE!
According to Gates' affidavit, Onuoha returned to the TSA's
headquarters at the Los Angeles airport on Tuesday afternoon,
some four hours after resigning, and left a sealed express-mail
envelope addressed to a manager there.
Gates said Onuoha called TSA officers twice and airport
police once that afternoon, advising that they should begin
evacuating the airport. The FBI said he told an airport police
officer that he was "going to deliver a message to America and
the whole world."
Law enforcement officers cleared several terminals following
the phone calls, but no threat was found.
The package Onuoha left was found to contain an eight-page
document titled "The End of America, the End of Satan, we were
not defeated," which expressed his thoughts on the episode
involving Frauenfelder's daughter, the affidavit said.
Following the alleged threats, Joint Terrorism law
enforcement agents went to Onuoha's apartment in a suburban Los
Angeles veterans' housing complex and found it empty, Gates
said, except for a handwritten note taped to a closet door that
read: "09/11/2013 THERE WILL BE FIRE! FEAR! FEAR! FEAR!"
Onuoha was later arrested in his van in a church parking lot
in Riverside, 60 miles (96 km) east of Los Angeles, law
enforcement officials said.
Gates wrote in the affidavit that when Onuoha was
interviewed following his arrest, he told FBI agents he did not
intend the statements in his calls as threats and that he had no
plan to engage in violent conduct.
Police on Wednesday evacuated part of the apartment building
where Onuoha lived as a precaution after finding a suspicious
package there, but said later that nothing dangerous was found.
Onuoha, if convicted, faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in
federal prison.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Peter Cooney)