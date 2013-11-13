By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO Nov 13 The new president of the
University of California proposed freezing the cost of
undergraduate tuition for another year to allow for an overhaul
of how to pay for higher education in the state.
Janet Napolitano, the former U.S. homeland security chief,
announced the proposal on Wednesday, just six weeks after taking
over the 10-campus University of California system, saying it
would give administrators time to create a tuition system that
would be less of a burden on families.
California has kept undergraduate tuition steady for the
past two years, as politicians wrangled over state funding and
families continued to struggle in the recovering economy.
"Tuition goes right to the heart of accessibility and
affordability -- two of the university's guiding stars,"
Napolitano said in remarks delivered to university regents in
San Francisco.
In hiring Napolitano to run the prestigious system, - which
includes the University of California, Berkeley, and the
University of California, Los Angeles - state officials were
counting on her political savvy and fund-raising prowess to
restore a system racked by years of budget cuts and turmoil.
Chosen from among more than 300 candidates, the 55-year-old
Democrat took the helm of a university struggling to recover
from economic crises that have eaten away at the state budget on
and off for nearly two decades.
Cuts of nearly $1 billion over the last five years led to
several tuition increases as well as class shortages, and have
strained relations with faculty and staff through the imposition
of furlough days and hiring freezes.
California Governor Jerry Brown, who attended the regents
meeting as an ex-officio member of the board, supports the
tuition freeze, a spokesman told Reuters.
Since coming on board, Napolitano has moved to restore
relationships with faculty and students. In her first major
action last month, she announced new programs aimed to help
undocumented immigrants and graduate students pay for their
educations.
"We need to figure out, in the real world in which we live,
how to bring clarity to, and reduce volatility in, the
tuition-setting process. It's time for the university to
collaboratively come up with another way," she told the regents.
One possibility, Napolitano said, is "cohort tuition," in
which fees are kept fairly steady throughout the four years that
any given freshman class spends at one of the system's 10
campuses.
University spokeswoman Dianne Klein said that the freezes in
prior years were "piecemeal," but that the halt in tuition
increases proposed by Napolitano for the 2014-2015 school year
would be part of a careful plan for tuition in the future.
The regents do not need to approve a tuition freeze, she
said.