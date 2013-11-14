By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO Nov 13 The new president of the
University of California proposed freezing the cost of
undergraduate tuition for another year to allow for an overhaul
of how to pay for higher education in the state.
Janet Napolitano, the former U.S. homeland security chief,
announced the proposal on Wednesday, just six weeks after taking
over the 10-campus University of California system, saying it
would give administrators time to create a tuition system that
would be less of a burden on families.
California has kept undergraduate tuition steady for the
past two years, as politicians wrangled over state funding and
families continued to struggle in the recovering economy.
"Tuition goes right to the heart of accessibility and
affordability, two of the university's guiding stars,"
Napolitano said in remarks to regents in San Francisco.
Education advocates welcomed the move in a state where a
smaller portion of high school graduates are going to university
- in part because of ever-increasing fees. U.C. tuition has more
than tripled since 1990, topping out at around $12,000 per year.
Michele Siquieros, executive director of the Campaign for
College Opportunity, said the freeze would be of little help
unless the state develops a long-term plan to both fund the
university and avoid spikes in tuition, as Napolitano has urged.
"When times have been really bad, we've increased tuition
for students, and when times are better we roll back," said
Siqueiros. "The roller coaster ride of fees for California
students is really unfair."
In hiring Napolitano to run the prestigious system - which
includes the University of California, Berkeley, and the
University of California, Los Angeles - state officials were
counting on her political savvy and fund-raising prowess to
restore a system racked by years of budget cuts and turmoil.
Chosen from among more than 300 candidates, the 55-year-old
Democrat took the helm of a university struggling to recover
from economic crises that have eaten away at the state budget on
and off for nearly two decades.
Cuts of nearly $1 billion over the last five years led to
several tuition increases as well as class shortages, and have
strained relations with faculty and staff through the imposition
of furlough days and hiring freezes.
RESTORING RELATIONSHIPS
Napolitano has quickly moved to restore relationships with
faculty and students. In her first major action last month, she
announced new programs aimed to help undocumented immigrants and
graduate students pay for their educations.
"We need to figure out, in the real world in which we live,
how to bring clarity to, and reduce volatility in, the
tuition-setting process. It's time for the university to
collaboratively come up with another way," Napolitano told the
regents.
One possibility, Napolitano said, is "cohort tuition," in
which fees are kept fairly steady through the four years that
any given freshman class spends in the system's 10 campuses.
The university would also embark on an efficiency review of
the massive system's spending habits, led by her office,
Napolitano said.
But she said the university will only be able to hold
tuition steady if it brings in more money - both from private
sources and from the state. She said her administration would
seek to increase the university's sources of revenue by
increasing public-private partnerships, philanthropic donations,
grants and joint ventures.
She also nudged the state to provide additional funding, now
that the economy is improving, and promised to examine ways to
improve the process by which community college students transfer
to the university.
"The State of California must do its part," Napolitano said.
"The university needs additional funding for UC's retirement
plan and enrollment growth. Any successful tuition policy will
require a clear, predictable partnership with the state."
California Governor Jerry Brown, who attended the regents
meeting as an ex-officio member of the board, supports the
tuition freeze, a spokesman told Reuters. The regents do not
need to approve a tuition freeze, Klein said.