By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO, Calif.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Dec 9 California pledged on
Monday to restore 80,000 acres of the depleted Sacramento-San
Joaquin River Delta as part of a massive project to send fresh
water from mountain streams in the north to farmers and
residents in the parched south.
The $16 billion plan, released on Monday, comes as the state
struggles in what appears to be shaping up as its driest year on
record, with some farmers and urban water districts promised
just 5 percent of the water that they had requested for next
year.
The ambitious program would divert water from the Sacramento
River above the delta, sending it through massive underground
tunnels to provide water for two-thirds of the state's
population, from San Jose to San Diego, and thousands of farms.
"This is a rational, balanced plan to help meet the needs of
all Californians for generations to come," California Natural
Resources Secretary John Laird said.
If the plan is put into place, it would change the state's
system for water delivery from the region, which currently
involves pumping it from the delta itself in a practice that
harms the fragile ecosystem and leaves farmers and residents
with widely varying amounts of water from year to year. Under
the new proposal, about half the water would be pumped from
above the delta and sent through the tunnels.
The state aims to protect 56 plant and animal species as
part of its plan, including Chinook salmon that swim upstream
through the delta to spawn. Habitat for the plants and animals
declined after years of pumping water from the delta for use in
the state's drier regions.
Environmentalists complain that construction of the two
tunnels would cause years of disruption while still failing to
protect the delta.
State Senator Lois Wolk, a Democrat whose district includes
much of the delta, was highly critical of the plan, saying it
would sharply increase the price of water while failing to
protect the ecosystem.
"The cost for the twin tunnels continues to increase while
the amount of water that can be safely diverted from the Delta
continues to decrease," Wolk said.
Given the regulatory process and anticipated legal
challenges, the state estimates that the soonest construction
could begin on the tunnels would be 2017. To move forward, the
proposal and the accompanying environmental impact report must
first undergo a period of public comment, and once finalized win
support from a host of federal and state agencies, including the
U.S. Fish and Wildlife service.
