By Joaquin Palomino
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Aug 29 A package of bills
aimed at regulating drought-parched California's stressed
groundwater supplies were passed on Friday despite efforts by
some agricultural interests to block bills in the waning days of
the state legislative session.
The trio of bills, which would allow the state to take over
management of underground aquifers and water accessed via wells,
aim to tighten oversight of water at a time when groundwater
levels are shrinking in the third year of a catastrophic
drought.
The final two measures passed by identical 24-10 votes in
the Senate on Friday night, and now go to Governor Jerry Brown
for review.
"An increasing number of groundwater basins are in extreme
overdraft and others are approaching that status," said
Democratic Senator Fran Pavley of Agoura Hills, who authored one
of the bills in the package.
"The time to act is right now."
Farmers in California's agricultural breadbasket rely on
water from wells to irrigate their crops when the state cuts
back on supplies from streams and the fragile San
Joaquin-Sacramento River Delta.
About a million people statewide rely on private wells for
drinking water, many of which have gone dry as groundwater
levels have receded.
Recent studies have shown groundwater levels receding
throughout the Southwest, prompting concern among
environmentalists and others that usage needs to be better
regulated.
Many Central Valley lawmakers opposed the legislation,
arguing it would impose overly rigid guidelines on farmers and
wouldn't address the needs of water users in the Central Valley.
Opponents also said the legislation was hastily written and
could lead to costly litigation.
"I beg of you do not in the dying hours of this session
allow such a sweeping usurpation of water rights," said Senator
Jim Nielsen (R-Gerber), during debate in the state senate.
Pavley said she collaborated with farmers to draft the
measure, and that many, including Community Alliance with Family
Farmers, have signed on to support it.
"The legislation was crafted with extensive input from
stakeholders, including water agencies, farmers, businesses,
local governments, environmental organizations and individual
community members," Pavley said in an email.
