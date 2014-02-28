SACRAMENTO, Calif. Feb 28 A large winter storm
brought much-needed relief to parched California on Friday,
boosting its reservoirs and dropping snow on the Sierra Nevada
mountains, but the precipitation won't be enough to counter
years of drought, officials said.
California is in its third year of a debilitating drought
that may top all records in the most populous U.S. state, where
lawmakers on Friday were expected to send a series of drought
relief proposals to Governor Jerry Brown for his signature.
President Barack Obama has also pledged millions in aid.
"Despite these recent storms, it would still have to rain
every other day until around May to reach average precipitation
totals, and even then we would still be in a drought due to the
last two dry years," said Richard Stapler, spokesman for the
California Natural Resources Agency.
Brown declared a drought emergency last month and has called
on state officials to prepare for water shortages and develop
solutions for potentially long-term dry weather.
Officials have said that California farmers facing drastic
cutbacks in irrigation water are expected to idle half a million
acres of cropland this year in a record production loss that
could cause billions of dollars in economic damage.
The National Weather Service predicted moderate to heavy
rain in Southern and Central California on Friday, slowing by
Saturday afternoon, and local officials braced for mudslides in
areas where the summer's wildfires left hillsides bare and
unprotected by tree roots and bushes.
While the fresh wet weather was welcome, rain and high winds
caused road closures and power outages in Southern California
and brought enough snow so that tire chains were required for
driving on mountain roads near the Nevada border.
In Los Angeles, 14,000 customers were without power by
mid-morning, and mass transit users were soaked as high winds
turned umbrellas inside out and drove the rain nearly sideways
as they waited for buses and light rail trains.
The Accu Weather service reported that more than an inch of
rain had fallen on Southern California since the storm moved in
on Thursday night, and said two neighborhoods in the foothills
of the San Gabriel mountains had been evacuated as a precaution
in case the wet weather prompted mudslides.