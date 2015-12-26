Dec 26 A wildfire in Southern California burned
over 1,000 acres of land, forced the closure of parts of two
major highways and led to evacuations on Saturday, fire
officials said.
More than 500 firefighters were at the scene or en route to
battle the blaze in the Solimar Beach area of Ventura County,
and parts of the 101 and Pacific Coast highways have been
closed, according to the county fire department's Facebook page.
Ventura is about 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
No injuries have been reported, but the fire has not been
contained, according to local media reports. Fire officials
could not be reached for an update.
The fire started at around 1030 pm local time on Friday, and
strong winds and dry vegetation caused it to grow rapidly,
according to KABC, the ABC TV station in Los Angeles.
At around 2 am local time on Saturday in a video posted on
Facebook, Venture County Fire Department Captain Steve Kaufman
said the fire was near the beach, "bumping up against the
roadway. We're getting a bunch of embers in Solimar east."
The Solimar Beach community is under a mandatory evacuation
order, while a voluntary one has been issued for the nearby
Faria Beach community, fire officials said.
