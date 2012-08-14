(Adds firefighter killed)
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 13 Hundreds of firefighters
battled a pair of wildfires that burned out of control in
Northern California for a second day on Monday, threatening a
clothing-optional resort and forcing the evacuation of some 500
homes.
Meanwhile, authorities said a U.S. Forest Service
firefighter was killed in Idaho while battling a blaze there.
In California, the Wye Fire and the Walker Fire had charred
a total of 5,000 acres (2,000 hectares) by Monday evening in
Lake County, a tourist area some two hours north of San
Francisco, said Daniel Berlant, a spokesman for the California
Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
The flames forced the closure of a portion of Highway 20, a
major road that runs around Clear Lake, a popular summer
destination.
It also prompted authorities to order the evacuation of 480
homes and at least several ranches in the Spring Valley area,
Berlant said, and threatened nearby Wilbur Hot Springs, a resort
that offers clothing-optional bathing in mineral water.
The resort closed on Sunday for 12 days of maintenance and
it was not clear if anyone had been forced to flee. The resort
could not be reached for comment on Monday.
"We haven't had rain in months, so the grass and the brush
were incredibly dry. We had triple-digit temperatures, which
create the perfect burning conditions for a wildfire," Berlant
said.
CAUSE OF FIRES INVESTIGATED
The Wye Fire has burned 3,000 acres (1,200 hectares) and is
roughly 25 percent contained, he said. Three structures were
reported destroyed. The Walker Fire has swept through 2,000
acres (800 hectares) and is 30 percent contained.
One firefighter was injured by the Walker fire, and one
civilian was hurt by the Wye fire.
The Red Cross had set up a shelter for evacuees in a senior
center in Clear Lake, and at least 30 people were expected to
spend Monday night there.
Investigators are looking into what sparked the blazes. Both
started at about 4 p.m. on Sunday within a couple of miles of
each other.
"They started in the grass, burned in the brush and right
into the timber as it gets higher into the ridge," Berlant said.
The fires raged as western states baked under a heat wave
that has pushed temperatures into triple digits Fahrenheit.
In southern Oregon, 201 structures were threatened by a
wildfire that has burned 28,791 acres (11,651 hectares) of
rugged, forested land and is roughly 25 percent contained,
officials said.
Twenty homes are subject to evacuation orders and another 30
have been told to prepare for evacuation.
More than 1,000 firefighters are battling the blaze in
temperatures in the 90s F, according Renee Snyder, spokeswoman
for the fire management team. The Barry Point fire was sparked
last week by lightning. No structures have been destroyed.
"Mother Nature is not lending us a hand on this one yet,"
Snyder said.
In northern Idaho, a U.S. Forest Service firefighter died on
Sunday when she was crushed by a falling tree while working to
contain a 50-acre (20-hectare) blaze in steep, forested terrain,
Forest Service spokeswoman Elizabeth Slown said on Monday.
An investigation into the death of Anne Veseth, 20, of
Moscow, Idaho, who was in her second season as a federal
firefighter, was to begin Monday afternoon.
Veseth was the first Forest Service employee to die fighting
a wildfire since July 2009, Slown said.
