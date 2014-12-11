Dec 11 Cities in California as a whole are
largely recovering from the recession but not all with the same
vigor.
Urban coastal regions have enjoyed job and economic growth
more than inland and rural counterparts, according to a new
report by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
A disproportionately large share of California cities have
received S&P's highest ratings compared with the rest of the
country, thanks to the Golden State's strong economy and higher
income and wealth levels.
But the health of California's cities diverges, with more
cities at the top of the rating spectrum than the national
average but also more distressed cities toward the bottom
compared with other states.
Cities in the Central Valley, the far north, and the Inland
Empire "may continue to face challenges as they seek to balance
spending pressure with slower revenue growth," S&P reported on
Thursday.
The impact has been uneven. In Los Angeles County, for
example, revenue hit its pre-recession peak, while Sonoma
County's tourism and agriculture sales tax base had not yet
fully recovered by the end of last year. San Bernardino has just
returned to where it was in 2007, S&P reported.
In 2013, the gap between high-income households and very
low-income households was greater in California than in the
United States as a whole, according to the state's Legislative
Analyst's Office.
The rating agency noticed that some cities were still
cutting their budgets to adjust to slower revenue growth in the
wake of the recession. But in an effort to be fiscally
conservative during lean times, many cities have deferred
spending on capital projects. That may increase budgetary
flexibility in the short run but may constrain it over time as
projects grow urgent, S&P warned.
