Oct 8 The California Public Employees'
Retirement System said on Wednesday it would employ GCM
Grosvenor to run its new $200 million private equity emerging
manager commitment.
Calpers said the new program would launch by the end of the
year via a fund-of-funds vehicle. The pension fund would also
invest $100 million in AGI Resmark Housing Fund, LLC, a San
Francisco Bay Area-focused multi-family residential apartment
development fund.
Calpers considers itself a leader in developing and
implementing newly formed firms or firms raising first- or
second-time funds, called emerging manager programs. Since 2010,
the pension fund has committed $900 million to these types of
funds.
Grosvenor, a large independent alternative asset management
firm, manages approximately $47 billion in assets and multiple
emerging manager programs for large institutional investors,
including public pension plans and corporate plans.
San Francisco-based AGI Capital is an emerging manager-led
real estate investment company that focuses on enhancing
communities while delivering strong market returns for investors
and partners.
Calpers has invested nearly $12 billion with 395 emerging
managers, and since 2010, the pension fund has made more than $1
billion in new commitments to emerging manager strategies.
As the largest public pension fund in the United States,
Calpers' approximately $300 billion in assets is administered to
more than 1.6 million members in its retirement system and more
than 1.3 million workers in health benefits across the state.
