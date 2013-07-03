By Caurie Putnam
BROCKPORT, N.Y., July 3
BROCKPORT, N.Y., July 3 On her first attempt
ever at the long jump, the applause came before 16-year-old Dah
Ku even broke a stride.
"Follow the clapping sounds, Dah Ku," cried Marielhi Rosado,
Ku's counselor at Camp Abilities, a developmental sports camp
for the blind, visually impaired and deaf-blind at the College
at Brockport, State University of New York.
Ku, who is visually impaired, followed the noise from
Rosado's hands and ran 14 strides down the track before abruptly
stopping. A few false starts later, she jumped six feet.
Rosado, an undergraduate studying orientation and mobility
for the blind at Florida State University, teared up and clapped
in celebration.
"This is only her first full day at camp and she's coming
along so much," Rosado said of Ku, whose family moved from
Thailand to Utica, New York, two years ago and who speaks
limited English. "By the time Friday comes I know she'll be even
more independent and confident," Rosado said.
Ku is one of 52 students who recently spent a week at the
not-for-profit camp, founded in 1996 by Lauren Lieberman, a
professor at the College at Brockport and an internationally
known researcher and author on adaptive physical education.
The goal of the camp is twofold, using sport to foster
independence and confidence in youngsters with limited sight and
to form a basis for research into teaching methods and adaptive
curricula.
Since its inception, the Camp Abilities model has expanded
to other independently funded locations in the United States,
from Alaska to Pennsylvania. Camp Abilities in Ohio, Florida and
Saratoga Springs, New York, are slated to open next summer.
The model has resonated globally too: There are now Camp
Ability modeled camps in Costa Rica, Finland, Guatemala, Ireland
and Ontario, Canada. Similar camps in Latvia, Turkey and Brazil
are in the planning stages.
"This is the next generation of people with visual
impairments," said Lieberman, gently motioning toward the
College at Brockport's swimming pool, which was teeming with
campers - some, like Ku, swimming for the first time. "I see
them as being independent, competent, leaders and I know that
sport will help others and themselves see that too."
Lieberman, who is sighted, got the idea for Camp Abilities -
which is funded entirely by donations and grants - from her own
positive memories of summer camp growing up in Pennsylvania.
"Kids with visual impairments go to able bodied camps, but
often they're not fully included, because people don't know what
to do with them," Lieberman said.
That is not the case at Camp Abilities, where each camper is
matched one-to-one with a counselor most likely training for a
career in adaptive physical education or teaching the blind and
visually impaired.
This year 80 graduate and undergraduate students from
Brazil, Ireland, Australia, along with more than a dozen from
American colleges and universities, served as volunteer
counselors for the Brockport campers, ages nine to 19.
"The campers think they're learning something from us, but
we're learning twice as much as they are," said Adam Dwyer, an
adaptive physical education major at the College at Brockport.
"This experience has changed me; it's going to make me a better
teacher."
Dwyer, from Hornell, New York, was paired up with Ahmat
Djouma, 16, of Utica, New York. Djouma, whose family moved from
Sudan to the United States in 2009, is blind and uses a walking
stick.
Although he has limited exposure to sports during the school
year and never stepped into a swimming pool until his first Camp
Abilities last year, the teen is eager to try every sport the
camp offers: Judo, fishing, tandem and circular biking, beep
baseball, track and field, goalball, swimming, canoeing,
rollerblading, archery and horseback riding.
"It's a lot of fun," said Djouma as he took a short break
between a swim in the pool and a two-person canoe outing with
Dwyer. "I don't do these things at home and never did in Sudan.
My favorite thing to do is outrigger canoe."
While fun is a priority during the week-long camp, the
campers' activities fuel significant research in the fields of
adaptive physical education, teaching and psychology.
"We don't poke and prod them," Lieberman said. "We do a lot
of interviews and I think it is cathartic when kids with visual
impairments get to say what they've experienced."
Researchers from around the world have come to Camp
Abilities to view Lieberman's work. "In Brazil we have all heard
about Camp Abilities and the work Lauren Lieberman is doing,"
said Otavio Furtado, a doctoral candidate at the University of
Campinas in São Paulo.
His team of six researchers was in Brockport to conduct
research with Lieberman on swimming teaching methods for the
visually impaired. "She's grown the field of adaptive PE a lot
in the past 10 to 20 years."
Other researchers at camp this year included a team from
the University of Nevada - Reno and the State University of New
York's Cortland and Brockport colleges, who used an ongoing
National Science Foundation grant to help develop new
recreational games for children with visual impairments.
A University of Wisconsin researcher is examining how Camp
Abilities relates to the Expanded Core Curriculum in American
public schools.
Data from past years' research projects has led to the
development of a multimedia curriculum for educators on how to
teach children with visual impairments; assessments specifically
designed to test the fitness of youth with various disabilities;
the development of new sports products and equipment for
visually impaired youth; and more.
"The research that comes out of Camp Abilities is just
tremendous," said Joe Strechay, manager of the CareerConnect
Program of the American Foundation for the Blind. "Typically
students with visual impairments are not included in physical
education or at least not included to the full level of their
abilities. But Lauren is changing that."
Strechay, who lost his vision to eye disease at age 19, was
visiting the Brockport camp to share his personal story with
teen campers and to encourage them to stay fit, active, and
engaged in their communities.
"It's so impressive what they do here," he said, as he stood
between a group of visually impaired children fishing for bass
in the Erie Canal and another group playing basketball on
outdoor courts. "I totally wish I had these types of experiences
growing up. I'm happy they do."
