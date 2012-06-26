* Alternative camps fueling overall growth in segment
* Tight budgets propel trend to shorter sessions
* Traditional camps also varying their offerings
By Jason McLure
HIGHGATE, Vt., June 26 Ten-year-old Max Oreck
had been planning to spend much of his summer vacation playing
computer games and watching television.
Then his mom told the Asheville, North Carolina fifth-grader
he was going to summer camp.
Now Max is learning to wield a melon-baller, carve an orange
into a basket-shaped dessert garnish and make flowers out of
frosting at the Kids Culinary Camp of Vermont, one of dozens of
summer camps that offer alternatives to traditional fare.
"I came for two reasons: I like to cook a lot, and my mom
made me," says Oreck, dressed in a chef's hat and smock during a
break from preparing grilled bacon and cheese sandwiches in the
camp's commercial kitchen.
From high-wire walking to plankton propagation to posture
lessons, summer camps are offering an increasingly diverse range
of activities compared to the traditional canoe trips, swim
lessons and marshmallow-roasting.
The popularity of alternatives is helping fuel growth among
the estimated 12,000 summer camps in the United States.
Despite the stagnant economy, revenues at day camps grew by
23 percent between 2008 and last year and by 7 percent at
sleep-away camps, according to the American Camp Association,
which says the 2,400 organized camps it accredits have combined
annual revenues of $2.8 billion.
"We see more specialty camps cropping up every year because
there seems to be more of a demand for it," Peg Smith, chief
executive of the American Camp Association, said in an email.
That includes demand for activities like pie-throwing
lessons, which is how 10-year-old Elsie Harrison, an aspiring
clown, concluded her recent stay at a day camp run by
Vermont-based Circus Smirkus. Other activities included trapeze,
juggling and spinning plates.
Her mother, Laurie Harrison, of Great Barrington,
Massachusetts, said the five-hour drive each way for the one-day
camp was worth it, despite having to "jump through hoops" to
gain admission. Registration for the camp closed within hours
after opening last November.
FUTURE OCCUPATIONS?
Some camps may help kids figure out what they want to do
when they grow up, something their parents often didn't address
until after high school.
Ocean chemistry, plankton biology and tidal studies are
among the activities offered at Whale Camp on Grand Manaan
Island, just across the Canadian border from Maine. For $1,395
campers get a week of activities like puffin photography,
sea-kayaking and whale-watching in the Bay of Fundy.
"It's the closest kids can get to actually being a marine
scientist before college," says Dennis Bowen, president of the
camp. "Once they get immersed in this it really helps them
become committed to preservation and conservation."
Meanwhile, kids as young as 7 or 8 years old who are
interested in money, business and economics may attend one-week
financial literacy day camps offered by the Young Americans
Center for Financial Education in suburban Denver.
Activities include lessons on foreign currencies, banking
and budgeting, and those 12 and older can also apply for a VISA
credit card with a $100 limit issued by the center's bank.
"These are kids who really like to take ownership of their
finances," says Katie Payer, a spokeswoman for the camp. "They
have an entrepreneurial spirit."
Aspiring fashion designers in the San Francisco Bay area can
attend a fashion day camp offered by the sewnow! studio, where
activities include textile design, precision pattern cutting and
an end-of-camp fashion show.
Tight budgets, family vacations and a desire to give
children different, specialized experiences are driving a trend
towards more varied offerings, says the ACA's Smith.
"Camps are responding to what they see as demand from
families for more kinds of options and shorter sessions," she
said.
TRADITIONAL VARIATIONS
Even more traditional cabins-and-campfires camps are
broadening their offerings. Camp Lohikan in Pennsylvania offers
a week-long Spy Camp for sleep-away campers, with a roster of
activities including evasive driving lessons on all-terrain
vehicles, surveillance techniques and code-breaking.
There seems to be a specialty camp for every niche, no
matter how rough or refined. Outdoor Texas Camp offer kids as
young as 9 years old hunting camps that typically last a week,
with lessons on antler scoring, trailing wounded deer and duck
and goose calling.
Alternatively the Charleston School of Protocol and
Etiquette in South Carolina offers five-day "Civil Savvy" camps
that include tea parties, thank you note etiquette and ballroom
dancing for $1,295. The camp has two girls for every boy.
"We do dress, we do skin care, we do nail care - even for
boys," says Cindy Grosso, the founder of the program. "Then
every day we have a dining lesson."
The range of options has helped happy campers like Michael
Watson, 12, from Dallas get a head start on his journey toward
becoming a Renaissance Man. He has attended a traditional
archery and swimming camp affiliated with a church in Texas, but
prefers his days in the kitchen at Kids Culinary Camp.
"I love being outdoors and all," said Watson, who just
finished sixth grade and enjoys making fettuccini by hand. "But
this is what I want to do."
