MIAMI Nov 6 Voters in Florida rejected a
Republican-sponsored ballot initiative to ban public funding of
abortions, something the state currently does not offer.
Amendment 6 also would have eliminated privacy rights under
the state constitution, potentially moving the state closer
toward requiring minors to get parental consent for abortions.
Unofficial state results showed the amendment, one of 11
drafted by Florida's Republican-controlled legislature, losing
by 55 percent to 45 percent. Florida ballot amendments require
60 percent approval to pass.
"In this election, we Floridians had to defend our
constitution from assault by our own legislature," said Howard
Simon, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union
of Florida.
The defeat of Amendment 6 "represents a victory over an
attempted overreach by Tallahassee politicians - overreach into
the private medical decisions of Florida women."
Another ballot imitative in Montana would require parental
notification for teenage girls seeking abortion.
Prior to Tuesday's vote 37 states have parental notification
laws.
