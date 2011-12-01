Sharon Bialek speaks during a news conference accusing Republican presidential hopeful Herman Cain of sexual harassment in New York, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

CHICAGO Sharon Bialek, the first woman to go public with sexual harassment accusations against U.S. Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, faces eviction from her rented townhouse in a Chicago suburb, authorities said on Thursday.

Cook County Sheriff's deputies served a court summons on Tuesday evening on Bialek's Glenview, Illinois, home due to nonpayment of $7,500 in back rent. The owner of the home has begun eviction proceedings, a sheriff's spokesman said.

Bialek, a single mother who identified herself as a registered Republican, was not at home when deputies arrived. Her 13-year-old son signed the court summons, which was witnessed by her brother-in-law, the spokesman said.

Once a front-runner in the race to challenge President Barack Obama in 2012, the Republican Cain denied Bialek's November 7 accusations.

This week, he called reports about an Atlanta-area woman's claim she had a 13-year affair with him "character assassination."

The 65-year-old former pizza executive who has never held public office said on Wednesday he will decide within "several days" whether to stay in the race, first wanting to have a face-to-face talk with his wife of 43 years, Gloria.

After Bialek came forward in a televised news conference November 7 about being groped by Cain in 1997 while seeking help finding a job, Cain denied knowing her and said her story was concocted by his enemies.

His campaign said at the time that "his opponents have now convinced a woman with a long history of severe financial difficulties, including personal bankruptcy, to falsely accuse the Republican front-runner of events occurring over a decade ago for which there is no record, not even a complaint filed."

Two other women at the National Restaurant Association which Cain once headed received settlements after making claims he sexually harassed them.

Bialek, who enlisted celebrated attorney Gloria Allred, has acknowledged having financial problems but said she was not selling her story. Bialek's boyfriend at the time later came forward to substantiate her story about Cain.

Bialek was not immediately available for comment.

