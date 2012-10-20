* Two sister-groups spent $47.4 million since Sept. 10
* Some 50 groups topped $100 mln in ad spending since then
* Pro-Obama Super PAC catching up on ad spending
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 Two groups formed by
influential Republican operative Karl Rove spent more on
television and radio ads in the presidential race than any other
"super PAC" or advocacy group in recent weeks, blanketing
airwaves in advance of the Nov. 6 election.
The super political action committee American Crossroads and
its sister nonprofit, Crossroads GPS, together spent $47.4
million since Sept. 10, according to Reuters analysis of
spending disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission
through Oct. 18.
Ads funded by the groups, which have pledged to spend some
$300 million to help elect Mitt Romney to the White House and
Republicans to Congress, have been hitting President Barack
Obama's economic record in a handful of crucial swing states.
"October is when the rubber hits the road," said Crossroads
spokesman Jonathan Collegio. "Our pedal is on the metal and will
continue to be on presidential and congressional advocacy."
Rove is an often-controversial Republican strategist. He was
the architect of George W. Bush's two successful presidential
campaigns and lately has leveraged his influence and connections
to help Romney and fellow Republicans through the formidable
Crossroads duo.
Spending from all sources in the Obama-Romney race so far
makes it the most expensive U.S. campaign.
Since Sept. 10 alone, nearly 50 active outside groups have
already spent $108.6 million on television, cable and radio in
the presidential race, according to Reuters calculations.
Democrats have spent much of 2012 decrying Republican
outside spending groups, like American Crossroads and Crossroads
GPS, a tax-exempt advocacy group that does not disclose donors.
But the pro-Obama super PAC Priorities USA Action has lately
overtaken many of its Republican rivals as Democrats overcome
their resistance to the idea of super PAC spending, which often
is funded by small groups of wealthy businessmen.
Since early September, Priorities has become the
second-biggest spender of the campaign season, running $18.6
million worth of ads, many of which paint Romney's economic
policy plans as anti-middle class.
Restore Our Future, Romney's formidable helper during his
fight for party nomination against other Republicans, slowed its
ad onslaught, reporting $9.7 million spent in the past five
weeks, according to the group's FEC filings.
Both Super PACs and tax-exempt groups are allowed to raise
unlimited cash as long as they do not coordinate efforts with
campaigns or national parties. Super PACs have to disclose their
donors, while non-profits, trade groups and other tax-exempt
organizations can keep their financiers secret.
FLURRY OF REPUBLICAN GROUPS
Notably absent from the top spenders list is the powerful
conservative group Americans for Prosperity, funded by
billionaire brothers David and Charles Koch.
After heavy on-air presence for most of the year, the
advocacy group in early September shifted its focus from the TV
air war almost entirely onto its grassroots work and this week
launched a direct mail campaign. Its first $2 million kick-off
focused on federal debt and is expected to reach some 4 million
Americans, said spokesman Levi Russell.
"Campaigns and other groups are absolutely beating airwaves
to death," Russell said. "It makes more sense for us to leverage
our activists, our boots on the ground ... rather than TV ads."
The rise and success of Republican groups in the 2010
congressional elections and millionaire Romney's appeal to
higher-income Republicans had led most campaign finance experts
to predict that Democrats would get all but squeezed out from
television screens in the run-up to the Nov. 6 vote.
However, ads by Obama's re-election campaign - fed partially
by big checks but notably by smaller grassroots donations - have
largely kept up the biggest presence on the airwaves so far this
campaign season.
Republican super PACs and tax-exempt groups as have helped
Romney close the gap with Obama as the candidate himself did not
become the official nominee or start his anti-Obama campaign in
earnest until late August.
The third biggest Republican spender since the party
conventions kicked off the general election cycle is Americans
for Job Security, a conservative tax-exempt organization. It has
reported spending $8.2 million on ads since Sept. 10.
Other big spenders were the Republican Jewish Coalition,
which has reported investing $4.5 million in ads, and American
Future Fund, another conservative tax-exempt group, has spent
$3.7 million on anti-Obama ads.
