WASHINGTON Aug 21 A deadline passed on Tuesday
evening with no indication from Republican U.S. Representative
Todd Akin that he would bow to party pressure and quit the
Missouri Senate race over his controversial remarks on abortion
and rape.
Missouri election law gave Akin until 5 p.m. local time (6
p.m. EDT) to take himself off the Nov. 6 ballot in the Senate
race against Democrat Claire McCaskill.
Party leaders including Republican presidential hopeful Mitt
Romney and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell had strongly
urged him to step down.
But the Republican has vowed to stay in the contest, saying
he represents a conservative movement that must be heard.
A staunch opponent of abortion rights, Akin claimed in a
television interview on Sunday that women could not get pregnant
from "legitimate rape" when asked about his opposition to
abortion even in cases of rape and incest.