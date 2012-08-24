WASHINGTON The U.S. Capitol Police and FBI are investigating rape threats against Representative Todd Akin and those close to him, the FBI and a spokesman for the Missouri Republican said on Thursday.

Akin, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, sparked a furor this week after he told a television interviewer that relatively few pregnancies resulted from "legitimate" rape because "the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down."

"I can verify that the Capitol Police and the FBI are working together to investigate threats made against Congressman Akin, his staff and family," Steve Taylor, Akin's district director and spokesman, told Reuters by telephone.

"There have been threats of rape of staff, (of) the congressman's family and the congressman himself, and suggestions that people should die," he said.

Jacqueline Maguire, a spokeswoman for the FBI's Washington field office, confirmed the agency was working with the Capitol Police on the matter. The Capitol Police did not return phone calls seeking comment.

Akin is seeking to unseat Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill in November. (Reporting By Jim Wolf; Editing by Peter Cooney)