WASHINGTON Aug 21 Republican U.S. congressman
Todd Akin, under fire for controversial remarks on abortion and
rape, said on Tuesday he was not dropping out of the Missouri
Senate race.
Despite calls from throughout the Republican Party for him
to step out of his race against Democratic Senator Claire
McCaskill, Akin vowed to stay in the race, indicating he
represents a conservative movement that must be heard.
"We are going to continue in this race for U.S. Senate,"
Akin told The Mike Huckabee Show, a radio program hosted by the
former Arkansas governor, an Akin supporter and favorite of
religious conservatives.