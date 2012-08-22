WASHINGTON Aug 22 U.S. Representative Todd Akin
has defied Republican leaders' calls to leave the Missouri
Senate race over his inflammatory remarks about rape, but the
party is using more than words to convince him to remove his
name from the Nov. 6 ballot.
Here are some ways Akin can be pushed to leave the race
against Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill, which had been
considered one of the best Republican hopes for capturing the
four seats the party needs to gain a majority in the 100-member
U.S. Senate.
* Money. Funds are the key to politics - to pay for
advertising, cover staff salaries, operate offices and finance
countless other pieces of a busy campaign. The national
Republican Senate committee has already said it will hold back
$5 million it had earmarked for the Missouri race if Akin stays
in. American Crossroads, a major conservative Super PAC, which
had already spent $4.5 million in Missouri, also said it would
stop spending in the state.
With the well-funded McCaskill and her supporters smelling
potential victory and ready to spend millions of dollars in a
race the Democrats also desperately want to win, that loss of
financial support could be devastating for Akin.
* Support. With Republicans from all quarters of the party
asking Akin to step aside, he cannot expect to spend time
campaigning with better-known figures. Presidential candidate
Mitt Romney has said he wants Akin to go, and so has Missouri's
current Republican senator, Roy Blunt.
Akin, who represents a district in the St. Louis suburbs, is
not well-known statewide. He won 36 percent of the vote in the
primary two weeks ago, just 6 points ahead of the second-place
finisher, so he would miss the big-name support.
* Profile. The party can keep Akin out of national and local
events. Reince Priebus, the chairman of the Republican National
Committee, has already said he does not want Akin to attend next
week's national convention in Tampa, Florida.
Local Republicans can also keep Akin away. The Butler County
(Missouri) Republican Central Committee has already unanimously
disinvited Akin to its Reagan Day Dinner on Sept. 8.
* Pressure. Some anti-abortion groups have come out on
Akin's behalf, but their politically savvy leaders would be
aware they have little to gain by falling out of favor with
Republican leaders by doing too much for him.
State and national Republican committees can also pressure
Akin's finance chairmen and other local officials to back away
or risk losing their own positions within the party.
* Boots off the ground. With the national party shunning
Akin, he cannot make use of the Republicans' state "Victory"
offices, which run phone banks and send out volunteers to knock
on doors on behalf of state and local Republican candidates.
"It's like he's become a third-party candidate. He has none
of the advantages of being the Republican nominee for the U.S.
Senate right now," Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak said.
*Incentives. It is not clear whether Akin accumulated debt
during his primary - his campaign does not have to file its next
financial report until Oct. 15. As of July 18, his campaign had
$531,560 cash in the bank and no debt and had raised at least
$80,313 - including some $20,000 in the past 14 hours.
But if he does have debts, the national party could offer to
pay them off in exchange for a graceful departure.
The party could also help him find a well-paying job. Akin
is a six-term U.S. congressman and a Republican U.S. Senate
nominee who was leading in polls by about 10 points before his
controversial comments on Sunday. Leaving the race would likely
end his political career, a blow that could be softened
considerably with a lucrative position.
