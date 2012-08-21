HOUSTON Aug 21 Republican U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney on Tuesday joined a chorus of Republicans calling on Missouri Senate candidate Todd Akin to pull out of his race after inflammatory remarks he made about rape.

Romney, who had called fellow Republican Akin's remarks "indefensible" on Monday but stopped short of demanding he withdraw from the race, was more definitive in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, his fellow Missourians urged him to step aside, and I think he should accept their counsel and exit the Senate race," said Romney after prominent Missouri politicians demanded Akin give up his campaign.