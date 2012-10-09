* Libertarian Republican Amash faces challenge in redrawn
district
* Congressman's new Michigan district is accustomed to
moderates
By David Lawder
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct 9 U.S. freshman
Republican Congressman Justin Amash has not been afraid to rub
his party - and sometimes his western Michigan constituents -
the wrong way.
And he makes no excuses about the many things he has cast
votes against.
He voted against the budget bill authored by Republican vice
presidential candidate Paul Ryan this year because it did not
cut deeply enough for him.
On nearly every recent critical vote where House Speaker
John Boehner struggled to win support from his party, Amash
voted no: A landmark deal to raise the debt limit and institute
spending controls last year, a payroll tax cut extension, a
measure to keep student loan rates from rising, and a highway
bill to keep road construction from grinding to a halt.
Now Amash takes his record back to Third District voters in
Grand Rapids, Michigan. But it's not the same Third District
that elected Amash in 2010. It has been redrawn as a result of
the once-a-decade census and is less Republican than it was the
last time around.
While he remains the favorite in the race, some in
mainstream Republican circles are expressing a bit of buyer's
remorse about him, while Democrats have been busy tallying up
his votes for attack ads.
District shifts have been a major factor in some of the
tightest races involving Republican freshmen.
Tea Party stalwart Joe Walsh saw his northern Illinois
district swallowed up by two Democratic-leaning districts and
chose to run in the more conservative region, only to run up
against a strong Democratic challenger, Iraq War veteran Tammy
Duckworth.
Allen West, one of the most outspoken Tea Party freshmen,
switched to a slightly more Republican district in south Florida
after his old district shifted Democratic, but he still finds
himself neck-and-neck with a local businessman.
In upstate New York, Ann Marie Buerkle, who won by less than
700 votes in 2010, is considered one of the most endangered
freshmen Republicans in a redrawn district now evenly split
between Democrats and Republicans.
And in Michigan's far-northern First District, which kept
its rural Republican majority after redistricting, Tea Party
Republican freshman Dan Benishek is trailing in polls against
his Democratic rival because of a backlash against the
Republican's budget-slashing votes that would have hurt local
subsidies.
Amash's district is still majority Republican, but the
question is whether his voting record is too far to the right
for his constituents, prompting them to trade him in for a
centrist Democrat. The district has traditionally elected more
moderate, pragmatic Republicans - including hometown legend
Gerald R. Ford and, more recently, longtime ex-Congressman Vern
Ehlers.
Sometimes described as a "party of one," the 32-year-old
Amash has positioned himself as the heir apparent to Ron Paul,
the House's retiring libertarian iconoclast. He endorsed Paul
for president and has declined to shift that allegiance to the
Republican nominee, Mitt Romney.
Bill Farr, a lawyer and former Kent County Republican Party
chairman, said Amash's strict constitutionalist approach is out
of step with the district's needs.
"It's like not having anybody down there in Washington. He's
meaningless," Farr said of Amash. "He should tell us he's a
libertarian and run as a libertarian."
Democratic challenger Steve Pestka, a former state
representative and local judge, is betting that a lot of
Republicans are feeling the same way and that he can flip them.
Pestka's first television campaign ad portrayed him as safe
for Republicans, extolling his business experience and showing a
local voter saying: "I'm a Republican, but I know I'm supporting
Steve."
A new ad attacks Amash for being the only House member to
oppose a bill to ease financial burdens on military personnel
serving overseas.
"Ideologically, and philosophically, he's too conservative
even for that district. But that doesn't necessarily mean
they're going to throw him out," said Bill Ballenger, editor of
Inside Michigan Politics newsletter and a longtime pundit on
state races.
"MR. NO" GOES TO WASHINGTON
Amash wears his libertarian stripes and grounding in the
Constitution as a badge of honor. Though a favorite of the Tea
Party movement, he has never officially joined the House Tea
Party Caucus, choosing instead to form his own House Liberty
Caucus, which lists seven other members.
He maintains that his unprecedented practice of explaining
every single vote on his Facebook page keeps building formidable
support -- he has nearly 35,000 "likes" and 11,000 Twitter
followers.
"I follow a few basic principles," Amash said. "I always
make sure that legislation is moving in the direction of limited
government, economic freedom and individual liberty."
In the Michigan House of Representatives, where he
previously served, he earned the nickname "Mr. No" for opposing
legislation in the Democratic-controlled body.
Amash said he will oppose any post-election efforts in
Congress to delay or avoid $109 billion in automatic spending
cuts due to hit in January, despite projections that they could
cost the country more than 2 million jobs. He will insist on
deep cuts -- even to the military -- in any new fiscal deal.
For Pestka, the acrimony surrounding last year's debt limit
deal, when Republican demands for deep spending cuts pushed the
U.S. Treasury to the brink of default, got him thinking about
how Democrats could take the Third District seat.
"I just thought that our Congress in Washington, D.C., was
letting down the American people," Pestka said in an interview.
ROCKY PATH
Even though a majority of the redrawn district voted for
President Barack Obama in 2008, Pestka faces an uphill battle.
The Cook Political Report, a non-partisan firm that tracks
congressional races, rates the Third District as "competitive,"
but currently lists it as "likely Republican."
As of July, Amash led Pestka in fund raising $939,281 to
$798,522. New figures will be disclosed on Oct. 15, but Amash
has begun turning to the libertarian faithful, raising $39,900
in a four-day contest that featured a drawing to have dinner
with him and Ron Paul, dubbed "Liberty Dinner Money Bomb."
Amash has some big business interests behind him, including
generous contributions from the family of Richard DeVos, a
co-founder of Amway Corp, the global direct-sales company that
supports many cultural and civic institutions in Grand Rapids.
But some local business executives have expressed concerns
about his views.
Amash has sponsored legislation to eliminate the
Export-Import Bank of the United States, calling it "corporate
welfare" for large companies.
That would have made life difficult for 5 Star Parts Inc, a
small Grand Rapids-area firm that exports U.S. truck parts to
southern Africa and used Exim Bank trade guarantees to grow its
business. Without these, the firm would employ fewer people,
said Doug Luyk, a consultant and spokesman for the firm.
However, the firm's owners, Bredell and Melissa Herrer, also
support Amash's goals to limit the reach of government. They'll
take his Exim Bank views into consideration but are "not
single-issue voters," Luyk said.
"He's not going to vote exactly how you want all the time,
and he gets a lot of flak for it, but you absolutely know where
he stands," added supporter Shelby Reno, director of marketing
and communications for Two Men and a Truck Inc, a moving
services franchise firm.
ECONOMY IMPROVING
Local residents say that jobs are still their top concern,
but Grand Rapids' economy has seen growth in exports in recent
years, and it is more prosperous than much of Michigan.
Battle Creek, known as "Cereal City" for its Kellogg's, Post
and Ralston cereal factories, was brought into Amash's redrawn
district. And while the sweet smell of cooking corn still wafts
over the new part of the district, jobs are harder to come by
and Democrats are more numerous.
Many in the new part of the district are just starting to
get to know Amash.
With a higher percentage of its population over 65 and a
lower median household income than in the Grand Rapids area,
concerns over Republican plans to cut Medicare and Medicaid
health care benefits may be higher.
"It's a traditional Romney-Ryan Republican district," said
Ballenger of Inside Michigan Politics. "What puts it in play is
that Amash is this Ron Paul, Tea Party libertarian."
But at the end of the day, Pestka is still a Democrat "who
is going to vote with Nancy Pelosi," Ballenger said in reference
to the House Democratic leader, whose California district
includes the liberal city of San Francisco.