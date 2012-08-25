By Sam Youngman
| POWELL, Ohio
POWELL, Ohio Aug 25 Republican officials
shuffled the speaking lineup at their convention in Tampa next
week to ensure that presidential candidate Mitt Romney's wife
Ann will reach a prime-time television audience when she speaks
to the gathering.
Ann Romney will now speak on Tuesday night after it became
clear that television networks were not planning to show her
Monday-night address before a prime-time audience.
Romney's wife has proved to be one of his most popular
assets in his run for the White House against President Barack
Obama, helping to humanize a candidate who has consistently been
criticized as out of touch.
New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez was originally scheduled
to speak on Tuesday night in the slot now given to Ann Romney,
but officials said her speech has been put back until Wednesday.
Officials in Tampa said that U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of
Florida will not be moved to another slot, one outside of prime
time, as some had said.
Rubio had offered his speaking slot to Ann Romney.
"Senator Rubio was incredibly gracious to offer his speaking
slot to Mrs. Romney, and we thank him for his kind offer," Matt
Rhoades, Romney's campaign manager, said. "However, he will
remain the last speaker in prime time on Thursday night before
Governor Romney accepts the nomination," he said.
Romney is scheduled to arrive in Tampa on Thursday and
formally accept the Republican nomination that night to run
against Obama on Nov 6.
