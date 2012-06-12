By Tim Gaynor
| TUCSON, June 12
TUCSON, June 12 Thousands of voters turned out
in southern Arizona on Tuesday to pick a replacement for former
Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords who stepped down in January to
focus on her recovery from a gunshot wound to the head.
Ron Barber, Giffords' hand-picked successor and a former
aide faces Jesse Kelly, a construction project manager and Iraq
War veteran, in the Arizona contest that has gained broad
national attention.
Giffords, a Democrat, was shot a year earlier during a
meet-and-greet event outside a Tucson grocery store. The
shooting killed six people and injured 13 others, among them
Barber, who was shot in the face and thigh.
Giffords was seen as a rising Democratic star in the U.S.
House of Representatives. The winner of Tuesday's election in
the Tucson-based 8th Congressional District will serve out the
six months left in her term.
"I think its a very important ... election," retiree Karen
Miller said after casting her vote at a Tucson polling station
early on Tuesday.
Miller, who is 70 and is a lifelong Republican, said she
voted for Barber because she was concerned about social security
and "the way things are going with the Republicans screwing
stuff up."
Barber has focused his campaign on rebuilding the middle
class, protecting Medicare and Social Security, bolstering
veteran's services and reforming the nation's immigration
efforts. He wants more agents at the Arizona-Mexico border, not
miles away.
Barber also wants the nation to be more energy independent,
and Tucson to become the "solar capital of the country".
Kelly, 30, came within 2 percentage points of unseating
three-term incumbent Giffords in November 2010, in the southern
Arizona district where Republicans now hold a 25,000-voter edge.
Independents also play a big role, accounting for roughly 30
percent of registered voters.
A conservative Iraq War veteran, he is campaigning on job
creation, lowering taxes and strengthening the economy. He is a
strong advocate for building a double-layered fence on the
Mexico border. Kelly was not immediately available for comment.
Kelly has criticized the Obama administration's healthcare
reforms and job creation efforts. He maintained that Barber
would blindly follow along if elected.
Analysts and polls indicate Barber had a strong edge ahead
of the vote.
A poll released on Monday by Public Policy Polling showed
Barber leading Kelly by 53 percent to 41 percent. The survey
polled 1,058 likely voters over the weekend and has a margin of
error of 3 points.
The contest has attracted big dollars, with independent
political committees pumping $2.2 million into the race,
according to the Federal Election Commission. The latest filings
show Barber with $390,000 in available cash and Kelly with
$83,000.
After the special election, voters will head to the polls
again in November to elect a representative for a full two-year
term.
