Kelli Dugan
MOBILE, Ala., March 12
MOBILE, Ala., March 12 Alabama congressman
Spencer Bachus, chairman of the House committee overseeing
financial regulation who is under investigation on insider
trading allegations, faces a tough primary election on Tuesday.
While most attention has focused on the Republican
presidential primary contests in Alabama and Mississippi on
Tuesday, the two states also have an array of lower-level
offices up for grabs.
The most hotly contested race pits Bachus, a 10-term
incumbent, against state Senator Scott Beason, a chief architect
of Alabama's crackdown on illegal immigration.
Bachus' long tenure recently has been marred by an Office of
Congressional Ethics investigation over insider trading
allegations. The incumbent has denied accusations that he timed
personal financial decisions to capitalize on information
collected while performing his congressional duties.
Congress recently passed a law forbidding insider
trading by members of Congress after the television
show "60 Minutes" raised questions about some of the dealings
of members of Congress, including Bachus.
Bachus has faced an onslaught of aggressive campaign ads
paid for by the Texas-based, anti-incumbent Campaign for Primary
Accountability Super PAC, which on Beason's behalf has called
for voters to "Rock the Boat" and recognize the state senator as
the "true conservative."
Bachus has spent more than $1.5 million combating the
attacks with ads of his own promoting his consistent
opposition to Democratic President Barack Obama and his
healthcare bill.
Republican Representative Jo Bonner, who is seeking his
sixth term, also faces stiff opposition in the primary election
from businessman Dean Young in the state's 1st District. Also
backed by the Campaign for Primary Accountability, Young has
attacked Bonner for supporting both the 2008 bailout of banks
during the U.S. financial crisis, and the raising of
the debt ceiling to allow the U.S. to borrow more money.
A third congressional primary, the 5th District, features a
rematch between Republican Representative Mo Brooks and Parker
Griffith, a former Democrat who lost the Republican primary to
Brooks two years ago.
In Mississippi, incumbents have dwarfed their
opponents in fundraising and name recognition in the
congressional races.
Republican Senator Roger Wicker faces two little-known
challengers, and three Republican House members have opponents
with Tea Party ties who say the incumbents are not conservative
enough.
Representative Bennie Thompson, who has represented the 2nd
District for nearly two decades and is the lone Democrat in
Mississippi's congressional delegation, is opposed by former
Greenville Mayor Heather McTeer. Thompson has largely ignored
McTeer, who has campaigned with little financial support.
