MOBILE, Ala., March 12 Alabama congressman Spencer Bachus, chairman of the House committee overseeing financial regulation who is under investigation on insider trading allegations, faces a tough primary election on Tuesday.

While most attention has focused on the Republican presidential primary contests in Alabama and Mississippi on Tuesday, the two states also have an array of lower-level offices up for grabs.

The most hotly contested race pits Bachus, a 10-term incumbent, against state Senator Scott Beason, a chief architect of Alabama's crackdown on illegal immigration.

Bachus' long tenure recently has been marred by an Office of Congressional Ethics investigation over insider trading allegations. The incumbent has denied accusations that he timed personal financial decisions to capitalize on information collected while performing his congressional duties.

Congress recently passed a law forbidding insider trading by members of Congress after the television show "60 Minutes" raised questions about some of the dealings of members of Congress, including Bachus.

Bachus has faced an onslaught of aggressive campaign ads paid for by the Texas-based, anti-incumbent Campaign for Primary Accountability Super PAC, which on Beason's behalf has called for voters to "Rock the Boat" and recognize the state senator as the "true conservative."

Bachus has spent more than $1.5 million combating the attacks with ads of his own promoting his consistent opposition to Democratic President Barack Obama and his healthcare bill.

Republican Representative Jo Bonner, who is seeking his sixth term, also faces stiff opposition in the primary election from businessman Dean Young in the state's 1st District. Also backed by the Campaign for Primary Accountability, Young has attacked Bonner for supporting both the 2008 bailout of banks during the U.S. financial crisis, and the raising of the debt ceiling to allow the U.S. to borrow more money.

A third congressional primary, the 5th District, features a rematch between Republican Representative Mo Brooks and Parker Griffith, a former Democrat who lost the Republican primary to Brooks two years ago.

In Mississippi, incumbents have dwarfed their opponents in fundraising and name recognition in the congressional races.

Republican Senator Roger Wicker faces two little-known challengers, and three Republican House members have opponents with Tea Party ties who say the incumbents are not conservative enough.

Representative Bennie Thompson, who has represented the 2nd District for nearly two decades and is the lone Democrat in Mississippi's congressional delegation, is opposed by former Greenville Mayor Heather McTeer. Thompson has largely ignored McTeer, who has campaigned with little financial support.