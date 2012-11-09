* Early decision not to engage with either campaign
* Says firm itself has never been political
By Greg Roumeliotis
Nov 8 Bain Capital LLC, the private equity firm
co-founded by defeated presidential candidate Mitt Romney,
thanked its investors on Thursday for their support and patience
over the last year as it confronted "political hyperbole and
distortion."
Romney's bid for the White House led to a broad political
attack on the private equity industry, which was accused of
raiding companies and cutting jobs at a time of high
unemployment and growing income inequality.
"We are emerging from this unusual period in our firm's
history as strong as ever, and with renewed conviction about how
we add value to the marketplace and society as a whole," Bain's
managing directors wrote in a letter to investors, which was
first reported on by the Boston Globe and a copy of which was
obtained by Reuters.
Bain became the object of political and media scrutiny after
Romney cited his tenure as head of the firm - between 1984 and
1999 - as evidence that he is a good economic manager that is
needed at a time when the U.S. economy is struggling to recover.
Romney's critics scrutinized his investment record and often
portrayed Bain as a corporate raider which profits at the
expense of average Americans. They also combed through Bain's
private equity portfolio to date to see how Romney benefits.
"Early in the process we determined, deliberately and
consciously, not to engage in debates with either campaign,"
Bain's managing directors wrote.
Private equity's lobby group, the Private Equity Growth
Capital Council, embarked on a major public relations campaign,
producing videos featuring success stories of private
equity-owned companies and reports showing how pension funds
benefit from the profits that buyout managers generate.
Bain has not been a member of the lobby group since 2010 and
has relied instead on lobbying firms that include Akin Gump
Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and Public Strategies Washington Inc.
Sources close to both Bain and the lobby group previously told
Reuters that the Boston, Massachusetts-based firm dropped out
because of disagreements with publicly listed buyout firms such
as Blackstone Group LP and KKR & Co LP.
"When there were mischaracterizations of our business
record, or a misstatement of fact about the firm, we worked with
major press outlets to correct the record. We refused, however,
to be drawn into the give-and-take of the political season,"
Bain's managing directors wrote in the letter on Thursday.
Complicating public relations efforts for Bain was the lack
of a figurehead among its 90 managing directors. Steve Pagliuca,
co-owner of the Boston Celtics and arguably Bain's most
prominent managing director, made few media appearances and
refused to take sides between President Barack Obama, a fellow
Democrat, and Romney, who he worked alongside for many years.
Bain's main concern has been its perception among its
investors. It is currently fundraising for its next $6 billion
global private equity fund and will rely on many of its existing
U.S. institutional investors, including some of the country's
largest pension funds, to make new commitments.
Bain also sent a letter to its investors last March. In it
it argued it created hundreds of thousands of jobs in its
28-year history and had supported hundreds of charities.
"Some of our U.S. team personally supported Governor
Romney's campaign, while others personally supported President
Obama's re-election. All of us congratulate each candidate for a
hard-fought campaign," Bain's managing directors wrote.