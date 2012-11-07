By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 7 Just because the election is
over, that does not mean that U.S. President Barack Obama is
going to get an easy ride over his administration's handling of
the Sept. 11 attacks on U.S. missions in Benghazi, Libya.
While Republican attacks on Obama over the handling of the
assault, which killed four Americans including Ambassador
Christopher Stevens, became a major part of the campaign in
recent weeks, an investigator said on Wednesday the inquiry was
never related to the election.
With majority control of the House of Representatives,
Obama's Republican critics will continue to wield broad
investigative powers, including the ability to subpoena evidence
and testimony from administration officials.
The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform,
which held a contentious hearing in early October on the
Benghazi attacks, will continue its investigation, a spokesman
for the committee said.
The Republican vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence
Committee, Georgia Sen. Saxby Chambliss, said his panel would
proceed with its review of the Benghazi attacks.
Investigators seek to understand "how terrorists were able
to successfully breach our diplomatic facilities, why the
administration obscured the role of al-Qaeda affiliated
terrorists in its presentations to the American people, and why
there appears to be a lack of urgency in finding and holding
accountable those responsible for the deaths of four Americans,"
Chambliss wrote in an email to Reuters. He also said the
investigation was never related to the campaign.
The office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the California Democrat
who chairs the committee, could not be immediately reached for
comment. Last month, Feinstein announced that the panel would
hold a closed oversight hearing about Benghazi on Nov. 15, with
additional hearings to follow.
A spokesman for the White House had no comment on the
Congressional inquiries and the State Department did not respond
to an email requesting comment.
One step Capitol Hill investigators might take is to conduct
on-site visits to Libya to pursue their inquiries, said a
Republican Congressional aide.
Republicans also want to investigate the questions of who
s et a policy under which security measures at U.S. diplomatic
posts in Libya w ere supposed to be inconspicuous and convey an
appearance of normality, and what the Obama administration knew
about the reliability of Libyan militias on which U.S. diplomats
in Benghazi relied for security.
The aide said congressional investigators may also seek to
examine whether security measures at other diplomatic posts in
the region, and elsewhere around the world, match up to
intelligence reporting on potential threats.
U.S. officials now acknowledge that in the months before the
attacks, there was extensive intelligence reporting about the
activities of Islamic militants in the Benghazi area. They also
acknowledge that within hours of the Benghazi attacks, the U.S.
had information indicating that people affiliated with three
militant movements - Ansar al Sharia, Al Qaeda in the Islamic
Maghreb and the Egypt based Muhammad Jamal group - were likely
involved in the attack.
During the final phase of the attack - in which mortar
rounds were fired at the CIA's relatively well-fortified
Benghazi base, killing two security officers - the attackers
also managed within a space of a few minutes to adjust the aim
of the mortar, indicating what multiple government officials
said was some measure of skill or training on their part.
Before the election, some Republicans harshly attacked the
Obama administration for making public statements that played up
the possibility - subsequently discredited by intelligence
reports - that the assaults were a spontaneous protest against a
U.S. made anti-Islamic video, while playing down the involvement
of militants.