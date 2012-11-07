By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 7 While most pollsters had
declared the U.S. presidential election too close to call before
Tuesday, many gamblers had pegged the winner early and got it
right.
On Nov. 4, two days before U.S. voters went to the polls to
choose their next president, Irish bookmaker Paddy Power
said it would pay out 400,000 pounds ($650,000) to those who bet
President Barack Obama would keep his job.
The odds, which had fallen to two-to-nine for Obama, were
just too hard to ignore, and 75 percent of the money staked on
the election favored the Democratic incumbent over Republican
challenger Mitt Romney.
"We paid out early as we like to have a bit of fun and give
our customers an added incentive to bet with us," said Claire
Davies, a Paddy Power representative.
On Sunday, the Dublin-based firm took out a controversial
half-page advertisement in The Irish Times, stating, "Sorry
Romney, you're not black or cool. We're paying out early for an
Obama victory."
Online prediction market Intrade, also headquartered in
Dublin, opened on Tuesday showing Obama with a 68.2 percent
chance of getting re-elected.
"The market, pretty much from day one, was confident of
Obama getting a second term," said Carl Wolfenden, exchange
operations manager at the firm.
Intrade - which offers futures markets on everything from
how high the price of fuel might go, to who will win best
picture at the Academy Awards - showed Obama's chances for
re-election at over 80 percent in early September. That slipped
in October the 60 percent to 65 percent range.
Around 6,000 traders, three-quarters of whom were American,
with the rest in Europe and Canada, bought a total of 4.1
million shares on Obama. Each share for Obama paid out $10.00.
The 3.4 million shares traded on Romney did not pay out.
"When you put your money up there, you are basically saying
it isn't who you want to win, but who you think will win, so it
gives it a little bit more weight," said Luke Rahbari, a partner
at Stutland Volatility Group, which runs a hedge fund platform
that trades volatility of equities and commodities.
"It's probably better than the exit polls," he said, adding
that he has not traded on Intrade but looks to it to see where
money is flowing.
While the clients who put money on Obama at the betting
firms were getting paid, many investors in the U.S. stock
markets were taking losses. The Dow Jones industrial average
slumped more than 300 points, or 2.36 percent, on
Wednesday.
"Considering that the end result of the election is the
status quo, there are questions over whether we can forge a
bipartisan agreement to solve the 'fiscal cliff' issue," said
Phil Orlando, chief market strategist for equities at Federated
Investors Inc of Pittsburgh.
The fiscal cliff refers to the $600 billion package of U.S.
tax increases and spending cuts that begin to kick in at the
start of 2013 and could push the country into recession, unless
the Obama administration and the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives can reach a deal.
Intrade said it plans to offer a market on fiscal cliff
predictions in the near future.
Paddy Power, meanwhile, was already offering odds on the
winner of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
On Wednesday, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Romney
running mate Paul Ryan were both at seven-to-one odds, while
Romney himself and Vice President Joe Biden were further down
the list of 18 potential contenders at 16 to one and 25 to one,
respectively. Donald Trump was the long shot rounding out the
list, at 100 to one.