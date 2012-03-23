* Vice president says Republican plan would gut Medicare
* At age 69, he says he's 'mature,' not 'elderly'
By Jane Sutton
COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 23 Vice
President Joe Biden joked about his age with Florida retirees on
Friday and portrayed Republican attempts to cut Social Security
and Medicare as an attack on the dignity of aging Americans.
"I don't like that word 'elderly' any more," the
silver-haired and balding 69-year-old vice president joked at a
packed retirement community recreation center in Florida. He
said he preferred the phrase "more mature."
President Barack Obama dispatched Biden to Florida, an
electoral battleground with the nation's largest concentration
of people 65 and older, in an effort to paint a stark contrast
between his approach to Social Security and Medicare and that of
his Republican rivals.
"Look us over, look into your heart and ask ... who do you
believe is genuinely committed to preserving the dignity of
people in terms of their healthcare and their basic, basic
ability to live?" Biden said.
Obama's budget proposal made no major changes in Medicare,
which provides healthcare for 49 million older and disabled
Americans, and the federal government retirement program, Social
Security.
The three leading Republicans vying to run against Obama in
the Nov. 6 general election all supported the budget plan
introduced this week by Republican Representative Paul Ryan of
Wisconsin, Biden said.
The plan would give seniors a government allowance to buy
traditional fee-for-service Medicare or shop for coverage from
private insurers in a government-run exchange. Biden said it
would "voucherize" Medicare and gut the program.
He said the Ryan budget plan would also cut Social Security
benefits for younger workers while giving the wealthiest
Americans a trillion dollar tax cut. He portrayed the Republican
approach as a cynical effort to win support among seniors by
assuring them their own benefits would not be cut.
"You won't mind if your neighbors and children end up having
to pay," Biden characterized Republicans as saying. "They'll
tell you 'don't worry, you won't be cut,' as if all you care
about is yourself."
Biden said preserving Social Security and preventing medical
costs from bankrupting retirees were multi-generational
interests. "We're all in this together, every generation."