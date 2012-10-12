* Biden turns again to flashpoints from their debate
* He makes the case in pivotal state that is Ryan's home
By Jeff Mason
LACROSSE, Wis., Oct 12 Fresh from an aggressive
debate performance against Republican congressman Paul Ryan,
Vice President Joe Biden traveled to his rival's home state on
Friday and blasted him for his positions on the war in
Afghanistan and abortion.
Biden's trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal state where President
Barack Obama is currently leading, was a not-so-subtle jab at
the man who as Mitt Romney's running mate aims to replace Biden
after the Nov. 6 election.
The two men sparred over a host of foreign policy and
domestic issues during a testy debate in Kentucky on Thursday
night. Biden's fiery performance helped the Democratic ticket
regain its footing after Obama's lackluster encounter with
Romney during their first debate last week.
Biden knocked Ryan for his position on abortion rights, a
longtime flashpoint in U.S. politics.
"If anyone had a doubt about what's at stake in this
election when it comes to women's rights and the Supreme Court,
I'm sure they were settled last night," Biden, accompanied by
wife Jill, told a crowd estimated to be more than 2,000.
"Congressman Ryan made very clear that he and Governor
Romney are prepared to impose their private views on everyone
else. It was made clear last night that they don't believe in
protecting a woman's access to healthcare."
During the debate, Ryan and Biden were asked how their Roman
Catholic faith affected their position on abortion. Biden
believes abortion should be legal, while Ryan opposes it except
in cases of rape, incest or a threat to the mother's life.
Biden also hammered Ryan over his and Romney's position on
Afghanistan. The Obama administration plans to remove all U.S.
troops from Afghanistan by the end of 2014. Romney and Ryan
argue that setting a firm deadline emboldened the Taliban forces
in Afghanistan fighting U.S. troops.
"I made it absolutely clear on behalf of the president and I
that we are leaving Afghanistan in 2014, period. There are no
ifs, ands or buts," Biden said.
"Congressman Ryan, he made it very clear that Governor
Romney has a very different view. Although he says he thinks we
should get out in 2014, although he says that that makes sense,
he says we shouldn't have announced that ... and when asked to
guarantee you'd get out, he said it depends," Biden added.