WASHINGTON, April 12 U.S. Vice President Joe
Biden will take direct aim at probable Republican presidential
nominee Mitt Romney on Thursday, accusing him of promoting what
amounts to a "Romney Rule" of tax protection for the rich.
Biden's campaign speech in New Hampshire later in the day is
part of a stepped-up White House effort to paint President
Barack Obama's wealthy Republican challenger as out-of-touch
with the struggles of middle-class Americans.
Both campaigns have moved quickly to frame the choice for
voters after Romney's chief rival, conservative Rick Santorum,
dropped out on Tuesday, giving the former Massachusetts governor
a clear path to the Republican nomination to challenge Obama in
the November election.
The Democratic president has spent much of this week touting
the "Buffett Rule," a plan to ensure that millionaires like
former executive Romney pay at least 30 percent income tax. The
proposal has almost no chance of overcoming Republican
opposition in Congress.
Biden, in the latest in a series of message-oriented
campaign appearances, will call it a "stark choice" for voters.
"The Buffett Rule says that multi-millionaires should pay at
least the same percentage of their income in taxes as
middle-class families do," he will say in Exeter, New Hampshire,
according to advance excerpts of his speech released by the
Obama campaign team.
"The Romney Rule says the very wealthy should keep the tax
cuts and loopholes they have, and get an additional, new tax cut
every year that is worth more than what the average middle class
family makes in an entire year," he will say.
Congress will take up the Buffett Rule, named for billionaire
investor and Obama supporter Warren Buffett, next week. Obama's
aides see this as a chance to hammer home accusations that
Romney himself does not pay his fair share of taxes.
The Obama campaign has placed a digital calculator on its
website allowing Americans to see how their tax rate compares to
the 13.9 percent rate Romney paid in 2010. He paid that low rate
because most of his income was from investments rather than
wages, which are taxed at a higher rate.
Romney, a former head of a private equity firm who has touted
his business background, opposes the Buffet Rule and has said
Obama is trying to change the subject from his poor handling of
the economy.
Romney wants Bush-era tax cuts for wealthier Americans that
expire at the end of the year to be extended, while Obama wants
to let them lapse.